The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the road to take on the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. James Harden is considered questionable with a fractured right thumb, and Donovan Mitchell will miss his second straight game. The Cavs have a lengthy injury report, with Keon Ellis, Dennis Schroder, Dean Wade, and Max Strus all listed.

Here's everything we know about James Harden and Donovan Mitchell's playing status vs. the Pistons, in addition to their teammates.

James Harden, Donovan Mitchell's injury statuses for Cavs vs. Pistons

When it comes to the question of whether James Harden and Donovan Mitchell are playing tonight in the Cavs vs. Pistons matchup, the answer is maybe for the former and no for the latter.

Harden's status is still in question since suffering a broken right thumb in the team's win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday. He missed Cleveland's last game against the Milwaukee Bucks, but had a questionable tag before that contest, too. Though indications are that Harden will attempt to manage the pain and play through it, it appears he and the team are still taking things day by day.

This will be back-to-back missed games for Mitchell, who is dealing with a groin strain on his right side. The Cavs are coming off a five-game-in-seven-nights stretch going into Detroit, so it's not surprising to see more names pop up on the injury list.

Dennis Schroder finished the squad's most recent game in Milwaukee despite spraining his right ankle. That game also saw Dean Wade suffer the same injury and Keon Ellis break his left index finger. Although inching along in his progression, Max Strus is still out of action.

The Pistons won't have Isaiah Stewart available, as he is still serving his suspension for the altercation with the Charlotte Hornets.

Cavs injury report

Donovan Mitchell: OUT (right groin strain)

James Harden: QUESTIONABLE (right thumb fracture)

Dennis Schroder: QUESTIONABLE (right ankle sprain)

Dean Wade: QUESTIONABLE (right ankle sprain)

Keon Ellis: QUESTIONABLE (left index finger fracture)

Max Strus: OUT (left foot surgery)

Riley Minix: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Pistons injury report

Isaiah Stewart: OUT (league suspension)

Wendell Moore Jr.: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Chaz Lanier: OUT (G League assignment)

Bobi Klintman: OUT (G League assignment)