The Las Vegas Raiders have the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, and they have the opportunity to select a franchise changer. After looking at their issues this past season, it may be best for them to take a quarterback, and luckily, Fernando Mendoza has been the consensus No. 1 guy in the draft.

At the NFL Combine, the Raiders and Mendoza had a formal meeting with each other, and from the sound of Mendoza, it went really well.

“It was a fantastic interview,” Mendoza said. “The coaching staff was in there, we went over some of my previous plays, drew some plays on the board. I thought it was a great meeting. I know they have the No. 1 pick, but anything can happen in the draft. I'm just excited for the opportunity, and whatever team drafts me, I'm going to give them everything I got.”

Fernando Mendoza on potentially being drafted into a situation with #Raiders minority owner Tom Brady: “I mean, who hasn’t admired Tom Brady. … He’s the greatest quarterback of all time by a wide margin.” pic.twitter.com/aoOWRa7n1V — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) February 27, 2026

Mendoza was also able to say a few words to Tom Brady, who is a minority owner of the Raiders.

“I was able to say a brief ‘Hi' to Brady on the phone, so that was very special for me, and I look forward to meeting him in person one day and learn from him,” Mendoza said.

There's no doubt that Brady will have some say in who the Raiders draft, and if he really likes what Mendoza can do, he may just think he's the pick. As for Mendoza, he'd love the opportunity to learn from one of the best quarterbacks that ever played.

“I mean, who hasn’t admired Tom Brady?” Mendoza said. “More Super Bowl rings than anybody. That opportunity would be fantastic. Tom Brady, I believe, is the greatest quarterback of all time by a wide margin, and having the opportunity to be mentored by him, it would mean so much.”

Mendoza would be going to the right franchise if the Raiders pick him, and he'll be around a lot of offensive minds to help him.