Giancarlo Stanton is looking to finish his MLB career on a positive note. He's endured ups and downs in recent years, but the slugger still features some of the best right-handed power in the game. Stanton is dealing with elbow injury concerns, but he's not going to let anything slow him down. He was recently called a “Hall of Famer” during an interview with MLB Network, and the star issued a blunt response.

“(I've gotta) keep working for it,” Stanton said.

Stanton's Hall of Fame case is intriguing. He is a five-time All-Star and one-time MVP. His numbers will obviously change since he's still playing, but he currently holds a .258/.345/.528 career slash line.

Stanton's home runs may be what places him in Cooperstown, as he's currently sitting at 453 home runs. Reaching the 500 mark would certainly catch Hall of Fame voters' attention. He is already 36 years old and it remains to be seen how long he will play in MLB. Stanton has two guaranteed years remaining on his contract, while his deal includes a 2028 club option.

As long as injuries don't prove to be too much of an obstacle, there is reason to believe the Yankees star can play for at least another couple of seasons. In 2025, despite being limited to 77 games played, Stanton proved he could still provide impressive production with 24 home runs and a .273/.350/.594 slash line.

Giancarlo Stanton is still building his Hall of Fame case. Of course, winning a World Series before he retires would only help his argument.