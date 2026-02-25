The New York Islanders are back in action on Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens after the Olympic break. They sent two players to Milan: Bo Horvat represented Team Canada, and Ondrej Palat was on Team Czechia. Palat is now back with the Islanders and reflected on his time at the Olympics.

Ondřej Palát says it was an "amazing experience" to represent Czechia at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/vi1ivfIB0v — Islanders Videos (@SNY_Islanders) February 24, 2026

“yeah I mean, to be part of Winter Olympics is something I dreamed of. Obviously, I think every athlete in the world (does). So, I'm lucky enough to be part of it for a second time, and it was again an amazing experience,” Palat said, per SNY Islanders.

Palat was traded from the New Jersey Devils to the Islanders just before the break, scoring three points in six games on Long Island. Then, he went over and represented Czechia at the Milan Olympics. While there, Palat scored one of the biggest goals of the tournament in the quarterfinals.

Palat raced in on a breakaway on Jordan Binnington in the quarterfinals against Canada and scored, giving Czechia a third-period lead. Nick Suzuki forced overtime before Mitch Marner saved Canada's medal bid in overtime. Palat was nearly a Czech hero before Canada snatched the win away.

Now, Horvat and Palat rejoin the Islanders for a pivotal stretch run. They are four points clear of the Columbus Blue Jackets, holding down the third spot in the Metropolitan Division. Both Olympians coming back healthy is huge, and Patrick Roy said he expects both to play on Thursday.

Palat went from a rough situation in New Jersey to a potential playoff team on Long Island when he was traded. Playing in high-stakes games overseas should be a great preparation for the stretch run with the Islanders. If he can improve his scoring rate, he could be the goal-scoring forward the Islanders need for a championship run.