The New York Rangers have hit a snag recently that has dampened some momentum the team gained. The Rangers had won four of their last five, but were immediately hit with a four-game losing streak. However, they were able to pick up a big win on Monday over the St. Louis Blues, thanks in part to veteran center Vincent Trocheck.

Trocheck, who was a game-time decision, scored a goal against St. Louis. Alexis Lafreniere also found the back of the net as New York claimed a 3-2 win. It was a good showing for New York, and a win they can certainly build upon. Trocheck hopes the team does just that, as he mentioned following the game.

“I thought we played a lot smarter tonight than we had in the last couple of games; protecting the puck a little better, knowing when is the right time to try someone one-on-one and we played sound defensively. We've got to keep that up,” Trocheck said, via NHL.com.

The Rangers forward has long been seen as one of the more underrated centers in the NHL. This year, he has been plagued by injury. He missed around a month earlier in the year, and has been limited to 10 games. Still, he has four goals and eight points in those 10 games.

The Rangers improved to 11-11-2 on the season. They remain last in the Metropolitan Division, sitting a point back of the Columbus Blue Jackets. New York did earn some confidence with this win, though. Let's see if they take Trocheck's call to heart when they return to the ice on Wednesday against the division-leading Carolina Hurricanes.