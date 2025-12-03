The Tampa Bay Rays have made another signature low-risk, high-reward move, agreeing to a one-year deal with Cedric Mullins as they look to get back into the postseason after missing the playoffs for a second straight year. Mullins arrives after spending nearly his entire career with the Baltimore Orioles, where he debuted in 2018 and became an All-Star during his historic 30-home run, 30-stolen base season in 2021. His 2025 campaign started with the Orioles before a midseason trade to the New York Mets, setting up a challenging year that he now aims to rebound from in Tampa Bay.

Mullins, 31-years-old, hit just .216 with 17 home runs and 22 stolen bases last year but remains one of baseball’s elite defensive outfielders. His +4 Outs Above Average ranked among the best in the league, giving the Rays an instant upgrade in center. For a team that thrives on efficiency, adding Mullins on a short-term deal perfectly fits the organization’s MLB free agency approach, offering minimal risk with major upside.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), crediting The Tampa Bay Times’ Mark Tompkin for first breaking the news, and shared the following.

Article Continues Below

“Source confirms: Cedric Mullins to Rays on one-year deal, pending physical. First: @TBTimes_Rays”

The move deepens Tampa Bay’s outfield depth, already featuring Josh Lowe, Jonny DeLuca, and Jake Fraley. Mullins will need to earn regular playing time in Spring Training, but his speed and glove could make him a difference-maker in late-game situations.

If the Rays can unlock the version of Mullins who hit 30 home runs and stole 30 bases in 2021, the deal could look like another front-office masterstroke, giving the Rays a valuable spark in a crowded outfield and elevating their lineup depth immediately.