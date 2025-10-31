The New York Rangers are finally picking up some steam after an ugly stretch. They won their second game in a row on Thursday night in Alberta in thrilling fashion, completing a come-from-behind 4-3 victory against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers with an overtime goal by New York captain JT Miller.

With a little over two minutes remaining in overtime, Miller took matters into his own hands and charged into the offensive zone before challenging Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner right in front of the net for the game-winning goal, which was also assisted by the pair of Braden Schneider and Alexis Lafreniere.

THE CAPTAIN CALLED GAME. pic.twitter.com/AlolKcXiUe — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was just Miller's third goal in the 2025-26 season, but it's one that Rangers fans will be talking about for some time.

New York entered the contest with some momentum, having defeated the Vancouver Canucks on the road 2-0 on Tuesday, which snapped a three-game losing skid. Now, the Rangers can finish their four-game road trip with a three-game win streak if they can take care of business this coming Saturday against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Article Continues Below

The Rangers got on the board first against the two-time defending Western Conference champions with an unassisted Jonny Brodzinski goal in the opening period. The Oilers, however, responded to that by scoring the next three goals of the game. New York forced overtime with back-to-back goals in the third period by Schneider and Taylor Raddysh.

The Rangers slightly lost the possession battle against Edmonton, which got more shots on goal, 36-34. New York also went 0-for-2 on the man advantage. But Miller and company found a way to claw their way back from a multi-goal deficit in the third period and win it in overtime, thanks in large part to the steady netminding of Igor Shesterkin down the stretch. Shesterkin faced 36 shots and allowed three goals, but stopped Edmonton's attempts in the clutch.

This win also avenges New York's 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Oilers at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 15.

The Rangers improved to 5-5-2, while the Oilers dropped to 5-4-3, having also lost three of their last four outings.