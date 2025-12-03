The Baltimore Ravens' offense has seemingly come to a standstill. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing as poorly as he has since his rookie year. Yet, on Wednesday, the franchise locked up on its key offensive contributors.

Former Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens have agreed on a contract extension worth $39.3 million, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The deal is worth three years, with $26 million guaranteed.

He was slated to be a free agent at the end of this season. But the big tight end is now under contract through the 2028 season.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta released a statement amid the news.

“We are excited and proud to announce a three-year contract extension with Mark Andrews. Mark is an all-time Raven – a top competitor and Pro Bowl tight end who is also a big part of our Baltimore community.”

Andrews is coming off a decent performance on Thanksgiving night, catching four passes for 47 yards. Meanwhile, the Ravens' other tight end, Isaiah Likely, led all Baltimore pass catchers with 95 yards receiving.

But overall, the 3-time Pro Bowl tight end is having a disappointing season.

Andrews has played in all 12 games, reeling in just 37 balls for 332 yards. He has, however, maintained his strong presence in the red zone with five touchdowns.

The Ravens are preparing to host a crucial AFC North clash this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both teams are tied at the top of the division with 6-6 records, and they have five games remaining to play. They will also finish their respective seasons with a rematch in Pittsburgh.

Thus far this season, the Steelers' defense has struggled to limit opposing tight ends. So both Ravens tight ends may be busy on Sunday.