The New York Rangers are one of the worst teams in the NHL this year. The Rangers' defense has already been called out for its poor performances in 2025-26. The team made a blockbuster trade last season to bring in now captain JT Miller, and after the poor start, the front office may be making more moves this year.

Defenseman Braden Schneider has been floated around as a possible player on the move from the Big Apple. The 24-year-old defender was the 19th overall selection in the 2020 NHL Draft by the franchise and signed a two-year contract extension ahead of the 2024-25 season. This makes him a restricted free agent next summer, which could lead to the Rangers shopping him around.

“Blueliner Braden Schneider has also seen his name tossed around in trade gossip, as teams have inquired about his availability,” wrote The Fourth Period earlier this week. “Drury has been reluctant to explore a move in the past, but with the 24-year-old eligible to become a restricted free agent next July, with arbitration rights, could the Rangers consider a move this season?”

Despite being called out, the Rangers' defense has actually been solid this year. They lost K'Andre Miller in the offseason but replaced him with Vladislav Gavrikov in free agency. The team is currently second in the NHL in goals against per game and fifth on the penalty kill.

Meanwhile, Schneider is logging 18:12 of ice time per game, which is fourth among blue liners on the team. He also has just two points on the year, and a minus-five plus/minus rating, which is the worst among defenders on the team.

Combining this with the expiring contract, this could make Schneider expendable to trade for a spark in the lineup on the offensive side of the ice.

The front office needs to make a move in order to stop coming out flat and improve the lowest-scoring offense in the NHL. Schneider could be the piece that gets moved in that quest.

The Rangers are now 4-5-2 on the year. They hit the ice again on Thursday night on the road, facing the Edmonton Oilers, and hope to come out with a little more firepower in that contest.