The New York Rangers have high expectations for the 2025-26 season under new head coach Mike Sullivan. They missed the playoffs last season, a precipitous fall from their Presidents' Trophy win the year before. But four games into the new era, things are not going well on Broadway. After two periods against the Oilers on Tuesday, the Rangers had made history with their scoreless streak at Madison Square Garden.

“History at Madison Square Garden. Rangers have surpassed the 2001-02 Panthers (155:17) for the longest season-opening streak without a goal on home ice among teams that still exist,” The Athletic's Peter Baugh reported, citing NHL Stats. “The now-defunct Pittsburgh Pirates are the only team with a longer streak (187:19 in 1928).”

The Rangers opened the season with Sullivan's former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and lost 3-0. Then they hit the road, outscoring the Buffalo Sabres and Penguins 10-1 combined, picking up two wins. But the return to MSG was not kind, losing to the Washington Capitals 1-0 on Sunday. They surpassed the Florida Panthers' mark with minutes to go in the second period.

The Rangers have offensive talent, with Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, and Adam Fox all healthy to start the season. And goaltender Igor Sheterskin has been spectacular on home ice to start the season. But they have not broken through against any of their three opponents.

Stuart Skinner and the Oilers finished off the shutout on Tuesday, running the streak to 180 minutes. At 7:20 of the first period against the Minnesota Wild on Monday, October 20, they would set the record. Don't expect a game-stopping celebration like the one for Alex Ovechkin's 895th goal, however.

The Pittsburgh Pirates' streak was broken by Hib Milks, according to Baugh. Who do you think will be the Rangers' Hib Milks in 2025? With a road trip coming up, it may take a week until the fans find out.