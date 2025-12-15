Ole Miss football has a big game coming up this week, as they face Tulane in the College Football Playoffs. Unfortunately, they'll be doing it without one of the key pieces that helped them get there, which was Lane Kiffin. The head coach made the decision a few weeks ago to leave the program to become the new head coach of LSU, and many have still not gotten over the move.

One of the people who is still thinking about the departure is Deuce McAllister, a former running back for the New Orleans Saints who went to college at Ole Miss. McAllister may be speaking for most people at Ole Miss when he says that there was hurt that came along with Kiffin leaving the program.

“Immediately, there’s scorn, there’s fury, there’s anger, any other nasty word. Most of all, there’s hurt,” McAllister said via . “Because you thought there was trust. You thought there was genuine trust and genuine caring there. And not to say that there wasn’t. It just didn’t end that way. Long-term, you can’t take away the success.”

For some people, his decision has made them see him for who the person they think he is. Mary Ryan, who works at Cat Daddy’s apparel shop, had her thoughts about Kiffin and thinks that he's a snake.

“I think he’s kind of like an egomaniac, that’s kind of come out in the past few weeks,” Ryan said. “But that’s happened before with other jobs he’s left. I think everybody’s realizing he’s a snake. For a minute we were believing he was changed. I don’t think anybody believes that anymore.”

It's obvious that Ole Miss is still feeling a way about Kiffin leaving, and it may hit them even more depending on the outcome of their game against Tulane.