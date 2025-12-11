The New York Rangers lost their third consecutive game on Wednesday night after losing back-to-back overtime decisions to the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights. While Mike Sullivan's struggling Rangers squad managed to snag two points in those two contests against the Western Conference's powers, getting shut out rekindled an all-too-familiar trend for the head coach. Sullivan had no answers when speaking to reporters after the game, according to Mollie Walker via X, formerly Twitter.

“I don't have an answer for you. It's disappointing because we just go through a stretch where we play what we would deem some of the best teams in the league, and we put a game on the ice that's pretty damn competitive,” Sullivan ranted. “We've got to be able to do that consistently, night in and not out. And that's our challenge. We took a step back tonight. We didn't bring that game.”

It was the seventh time this season that the Rangers failed to score a goal. The only positive to come out of it was that it didn't happen on home ice again, as the first six did take place at Madison Square Garden. The loss now puts the Rangers in second last in the Metropolitan Division, which is a scary place to be, considering they have the most games played in the Eastern Conference.

The Rangers get a chance to right the ship with another three-game homestand approaching. They'll get the floundering Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night before back-to-back games against the Anaheim Ducks and Vancouver Canucks.