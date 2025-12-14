The New York Rangers notched their 16th win of the season with a 5-4 come-from-behind victory in overtime against the Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

According to Mollie Walker of the New York Post, Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan was pleased when a reporter pointed out that the team was 2-0-2 over their last four home games, after beginning the year with seven straight losses at MSG.

“Thanks for pointing that out,” Sullivan told reporters with a smile.

“We try to really focus on the process more than anything. Results matter without question, but you can't always control the results. What you can control is the process. The process of playing the game the right way, of generating offense, of defending against our opponents, things of that nature…I think now we're scoring. And so that's probably the biggest difference.”

New York trailed 3-0 in the first period, and 4-2 in the second, before eventually starting to click.

The Rangers received a stellar showing from captain J.T. Miller. The 32-year-old scored two goals, including the game-winner.

“I think we played well a lot of that game,” Miller told Peter Baugh of The Athletic. “Don’t get wrapped up in giving up four goals. The chance sheet is going to look nice. I don’t think we gave up a lot of scoring chances today. We’re happy with that game. We have to find ways to win every single way.”

The Rangers are now 16-13-4 with 36 points on the campaign. They will host Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba, and the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.