Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James may have had the last laugh against the Phoenix Suns after winning on Sunday, 116-114, but things could have easily gone south.

The Suns took the lead, 114-113, with only 12.2 seconds left after Dillon Brooks sank a three-pointer. He, however, was called for a technical foul after bumping James. Brooks was ejected after incurring his second technical foul.

James took it upon himself to take the technical free throw. He, however, missed. But the four-time MVP recompensed, draining two of three free throws after he was fouled by Devin Booker on a three-point attempt with only three ticks remaining.

Some wondered why the 40-year-old forward stepped up to the line during the crucial moment instead of Luka Doncic. He had already missed four freebies before that, while Doncic has only missed one of his 14 attempts. But James maintained that it shouldn't be an issue.

“S***, I just walked up to the free-throw line. Why wouldn't I? I've been okay with Luka taking it too, we've both been in pressure situations. I just took it. Unfortunately, I missed it, but I made up for it,” explained James after the game.

James also made the game-saving block against Grayson Allen as time expired.

Lakers coach JJ Redick acknowledged that Doncic should have taken the technical free throw, saying he didn't see James walk to the charity stripe.

Regardless, what's important is that they secured the win to improve to 18-7, including 11-3 on the road. They avenged their loss to the Suns earlier this month.

James, who had a heated conversation with a referee in the third quarter after an altercation with Brooks, had 26 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks. He also had a season-high eight turnovers.