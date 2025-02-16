The 4 Nations Face-Off tournament has turned into appointment viewing for even the average fan thanks to the high-intensity matchups. The tournament has now moved to Boston; all remaining games will be played at TD Garden, the home of the Boston Bruins.

On Monday, Team Finland faces a desperate Team Canada on the heels of their 3-1 setback at the hands of Team USA on Saturday night. Finland is coming off an overtime victory over Team Sweden, and is hoping to knock Canada out of the tournament with a win.

Team Finland has also officially named Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen as their starter for Monday's game against Canada.

It will be his second consecutive start; he made 21 saves on the 24 shots he faced in their overtime victory over Sweden on Monday.

Finland goaltender Kevin Lankinen earns his second straight start of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament

Lankinen is relishing the opportunity to represent his country in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, and is excited about the prospect of facing Canada, via The Province.

“These are the kind of opportunities you dream about,” said Lankinen. “You prepare so hard and when an opportunity shows up, you just go out and play. So, that was kind of my mindset (Saturday) and I felt better as the game went on. I was just happy I could help the team win.”