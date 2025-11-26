The Cincinnati Bengals made a notable roster move Tuesday as they prepare for their upcoming Week 13 matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens, signaling that superstar quarterback Joe Burrow is nearing a return. The Bengals re-signed quarterback Sean Clifford to the practice squad Tuesday afternoon after waiving him from the active roster the previous day.

In an article by NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams, she detailed the transaction and its timing ahead of the team’s short week.

“The Bengals re-signed quarterback Sean Clifford to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Cincinnati waived Clifford from the active roster on Monday, and he cleared waivers.”

The move clears space on the 53-man roster for Burrow’s expected activation from Injured Reserve. The franchise quarterback, sidelined since Week 2 with a torn ligament in his toe, has been trending toward returning on Thanksgiving night. Head coach Zac Taylor held him out of last Sunday’s game to ensure full recovery ahead of the prime-time divisional showdown vs. the Ravens.

Once the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner is officially reinstated, the Bengals’ quarterback depth chart will stabilize for the first time in months, with Burrow as the starter, Joe Flacco serving as the backup, and Jake Browning moving to the third spot while Clifford returns to the practice squad.

Without Burrow, the Bengals have gone 1-8 over their last nine games, falling to 3-8 overall and nearly out of playoff contention. Defensive inconsistency and offensive instability have plagued the team since his injury, but Burrow’s return offers a potential spark to finish the season strong. At 3-8, Cincy would need to win out to reach 9-8 and even have an outside shot at sneaking into the NFL postseason.

For the Bengals, the Week 13 meeting with Baltimore represents more than a rivalry — it’s a chance to reestablish rhythm and identity with their leader finally back under center.