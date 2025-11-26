MIAMI – With the Miami Heat taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in an upcoming NBA Cup matchup on Wednesday night, the team will be looking for many contributions in its quest for the in-season tournament. While Heat star Tyler Herro made his season debut in the 106-102 win over the Dallas Mavericks, the game was also a display of another impressive performance from center Kel'el Ware.

Starting once again and recording 20 points and 18 rebounds with a +15 on the floor, he's recorded a double-double in seven of the last eight games, plus it marks his ninth straight game with double-digit rebounds. Besides the statistics developing, an increased intensity and emotion have been noticed, especially after each of his three blocks on Monday.

One player who has been a mentor for Ware is captain Bam Adebayo, who's noticed an emotional change from the 22-year-old, saying that he is “gassing him up.”

“Man, I'm gassing him up, and y'all probably see it on the bench a lot,” Adebayo said. “A lot of people are, it's been a lot of coaches yelling at him, us yelling at him. Then he's got his own people in his ear. Then obviously he has to think about it. So being able to, you know, see what he's doing, man, I'm truly proud of him, because, like I said, it might not be 20 and 18 every night.”

“But his impact now, it doesn't matter if it's seven points and 10 rebounds, you're gonna feel his impact,” Adebayo continued. “And that's what I want him to keep striving off of, not just kind of get a double-double. Want him to really impact winning through being aggressive, obviously crashing the glass, but just impact the winning, because it might not show up in the stat sheet.”

Bam Adebayo would speak on Kel'el Ware's extra intensity: "I'm gassing him up…Being able to see what hes doing, im truly proud of him. It might not be 20 and 18 everynight but his impact now, doesn't matter if it's seven points, you feel his impact now…"

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on Kel'el Ware earning playing time

As Ware continues his impressive streak for the Heat, it will be hard for head coach Erik Spoelstra to bench the big man, as, while mostly being a starter, he has come off the bench as well.

However, it's likely that it's Ware's spot to keep as Spoelstra spoke after Monday's monster outing, saying that Ware has been “earning more playing time,” especially with the way he's rebounding, as besides the 18 boards, six of them are offensive. Ware even played in crucial parts of the game in the fourth quarter, showing the added trust.

“He wants to be better for this team, but he's stacking up solid days, every day, and now these days are contributing to winning, and the way he's rebounding right now, that's earning more playing time,” Spoelstra said. “We say that all the time. You know, make us notice you impact the game, and then eventually make us have to play you…Sometimes these decisions become a little bit more obvious.”

“I enjoy that as a coach, when I have to figure out, like I got to move things around because I can't keep somebody off the floor,” Spoelstra continued. “But then also secondarily, I think these kinds of close games are important experiences for him, not at the expense of what's best for winning. But the more you go through these kinds of stressful situations, where you're held accountable for doing your job. There's no way to drill it or watch film on it that's equal to actually going through it. And he's earning these minutes for sure.”

Erik Spoelstra on another great Kel'el Ware outing and having the trust to play him late: "I love how he walks in the building everyday. He takes coaching good or bad. He wants to be better for this team…"

Heat's Tyler Herro on Kel'el Ware building “championship habits”

Ever since the Heat's young center answered the challenge after team icon Udonis Haslem messaged him after a struggling performance against the New York Knicks on Nov. 14 in an NBA Cup game.

What resulted is a more motivated Ware, potentially putting into perspective the high expectations the team has for him, as Herro echoed the same sentiments, eventually expressing the “championship habits” that come with Miami. Herro himself has been in the same shoes.

“He's got a vision on what he needs to do,” Herro, a former first-round pick for the Heat, said about Ware. “And he's continuing to come in every single day and work at his craft. The attention to detail has been there. And I think it's really important for him to continue to work hard and understand there's highs and lows. I've been a young guy, not quite as tall and talented as him, but I've been in his shoes a little bit, you know.”

“And I know it's not always easy,” Herro continued. “You know, guys on you every single day, especially here, we're about championship habits, you know, every single day. And for a young guy, that's a lot…there's no other way you want to have it as a young guy, this is the place you want to be.”

Tyler Herro would speak on what he's seen from Kel'el Ware since the last game they've played with one another was in the Cavs playoff series. Would say he's not as tall or talented as Ware. "He's got a vision on what he needs to do…"

At any rate, Ware looks to continue developing into a star player for Miami with a Wednesday contest against the Bucks, as the team tries for six straight wins.