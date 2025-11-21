The 2025-26 NHL season is rolling along as American Thanksgiving approaches. 2025 NHL Draft No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer is making an impact already for the New York Islanders this year. In June, the focus shifts to a number of hopefuls, including Penn State hockey star Gavin McKenna. With the season nearly a month and a half gone, it's time for ClutchPoints to present its first 2026 NHL Mock Draft.

This year, we will be doing something different with our mocks. Instead of running a draft lottery of our own, we will take the order as originally laid out by Tankathon and use that without any lottery. This helps reflect the sort of teams that could be in contention for these prospects once the draft comes along in late June. This draft order is up to date as of Friday, November 21, 2025.

Without further ado, here is our first 2026 NHL Mock Draft.

1. Calgary Flames – Gavin McKenna, LW, Penn State (NCAA)

As expected, Gavin McKenna is the pick at No. 1 overall here. The Calgary Flames get their franchise cornerstone and a talent many believe could be generational. However, this is not as set in stone as it was when the season began. McKenna has scored well enough at the NCAA level after leaving the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers last year. In saying this, his defense has been dreadful at times this year. And he has done nothing to quell the concerns around his effort level. For now, he is the top selection. But if things continue, the race could open up.

2. Nashville Predators – Tynan Lawrence, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

The Nashville Predators are not having a great season to begin 2025-26. And they are once again afflicted with their nagging lack of depth down the middle. 2025 first-rounder Brady Martin got a small taste of NHL action early on, but he isn't ready. Furthermore, there are concerns about his projection. Tynan Lawrence profiles as a potential top-six center, and potentially even a legitimate No. 1. He's the best center in the class, so Nashville doubles down on the middle of the ice.

3. St. Louis Blues – Keaton Verhoeff, RHD, North Dakota (NCAA)

The St. Louis Blues made the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. However, they have not had a good start to the 2025-26 campaign. They are performing as one of the worst teams in the league. And their defensive makeup is a major reason why. Keaton Verhoeff is considered by many to have the inside track at No. 1 if McKenna stumbles. Verhoeff has the sort of offensive skill that can make him a legitimate No. 1. Like McKenna, he has experienced some growing pains. But he should still be the first defenseman off the board.

4. Buffalo Sabres – Ivar Stenberg, LW, Frolunda HC (SHL)

The Buffalo Sabres have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 14 consecutive seasons. They have tried everything to dig themselves out of this hole and make the postseason. Unfortunately, they are off to another rough start. The Sabres have a strong prospect pipeline, but could use a bit of depth on the wings. Ivar Stenberg is another name gaining steam atop the 2026 NHL Draft. He doesn't quite go in the top three in this 2026 NHL Mock Draft. But the Swedish wing has the chance to sneak in if he continues performing this season.

5. Vancouver Canucks – Ryan Roobroeck, C, Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

The Vancouver Canucks drafted Braeden Cootes in the first round back in June. He wasn't ready for the NHL this year, but his performances in training camp gave the team reason to be hopeful. However, they still need a bit of center depth, so they take Ryan Roobroeck here. The IceDogs star has slipped a bit in his draft stock, as it appears he may not produce the same amount of points in his draft year. However, he is on track for 40 goals, and he still shows flashes of high-end offensive skill. There is a top-six center here despite early concerns.

6. Edmonton Oilers – Ryan Lin, RHD, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

The Edmonton Oilers have made two straight Stanley Cup Finals. In each of those seasons, they started out rather slowly. This has continued in 2025-26, and they are slated to pick in the top 10 as a result. Edmonton needs a right-shot defenseman with an NHL projection in the worst way. Beau Akey has shown some flashes, but has unfortunately struggled with injury. Outside of him, the Oilers have nothing. Ryan Lin is a skilled, offensively inclined defender who may be one of the WHL's top scorers among draft-eligible players. He has top-four potential and would be a major addition to Edmonton's blue line.

7. Boston Bruins (via TOR) – Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

The Boston Bruins acquired this pick in the Brandon Carlo trade, and that could work out well for them. Boston has a few areas of need, including scoring punch and wing depth. Ethan Belchetz is the best winger left on the board in this 2026 NHL Mock Draft. He would represent a return to tradition in a way for Boston. James Hagens, their 2025 first-round pick, is a more skilled player. Belchetz has skill, but certainly brings more of a bang-and-crash element the Bruins love. He could become a valuable power forward down the line.

8. New York Rangers – Caleb Malhotra, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

Caleb Malhotra has received some buzz early in the 2026 NHL Draft process. The son of former NHLer Manny Malhotra and nephew of basketball legend Steve Nash, Caleb Malhotra has sports in his blood. The Bulldogs star is a tremendous playmaker, producing at an incredible clip for Brantford. He plays a complete game that is rather reminiscent of his father. Malhotra is a bit of an off-the-board option, but the Rangers lack a center. With the Bulldogs star rising up the board, it won't be long until his name is cemented in top-10 conversation.

9. Boston Bruins – Alberts Smits, LHD, Jukurit (Liiga)

The Bruins are back up with their own pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Boston has its high-end winger. Now, they need a defenseman. Particularly, they need a left-shot defender who is comfortable with the puck. Alberts Smits may be one of the best defenders in this class with the puck on his stick. It's translated to a half-point-per-game clip, which is rare for players his age in Finland's top league. The Latvian defender is good in his own zone, so he brings value all over the ice. He could fill a top-four role for many teams in the NHL.

10. San Jose Sharks – Chase Reid, RHD, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

The San Jose Sharks don't have a ton of holes in their prospect pipeline. Michael Misa went second overall to the Sharks in the 2025 NHL Draft, giving them another talented young forward. Their blueline looks nice as well. However, they don't have a ton of depth on the right side. Chase Reid gives them not only added depth, but a potential power play quarterback on the right side of the blueline.

11. Utah Mammoth – J.P. Hurlbert, RW, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

The Utah Mammoth started off hot, but have cooled off significantly. Utah is another team with loads of young talent. However, they do need some depth on the wings in the pipeline. J.P. Hurlbert joined the Kamloops Blazers after leaving the US National Team Development Program, and that looks like a fantastic decision. He has 40 points in 23 games so far, and is on pace for 118 by the end of the season. The Blazers star is one of the most skilled players in this draft, and is a treat to watch in the shootout. This is another player who could be in the top-10 by the time this draft season ends.

12. Minnesota Wild – Dax Rudolph, RHD, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

The Minnesota Wild need depth down the middle more than anything in the 2026 NHL Draft. However, the center depth drops off after Lawrence and Roobroeck leave the board. As a result, Minnesota takes the best player available. Dax Rudolph is one of the more complete players in this draft. He has the skill to attack players 1-on-1 at both ends of the ice. His awareness is off the charts at both ends, as well. The Wild traded for David Jiricek last November, but his future is uncertain. Brock Faber also hasn't lived up to his rookie campaign hype, so adding a right-shot defender makes some sense.

13. Columbus Blue Jackets – Mathias Preston, RW, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

The Columbus Blue Jackets nearly made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. Unfortunately, they came up short, but the future looks bright. A lot of the team's depth on the wing is in the NHL right now, though. Mathias Preston would give them a skilled option in the offensive zone. He has had a slow start to the year, but his Hlinka Gretzky Cup performance flashed the potential scouts needed to see. If he can rebound, his stock may rise a bit as the months roll along.

14. Washington Capitals – Carson Carels, LHD, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

The Washington Capitals are off to a slow start themselves. And sooner than later, they will need to figure out life without all-time great Alex Ovechkin. Washington's biggest concern is in the goaltending crease, but they won't find a goalie worthy of a top-15 pick in this draft. The Capitals could use a bit of depth on the left side of the blueline, however. Carson Carels is a smart player, and especially valuable in transition. He has usually been a defensive first player with some offense. This year, he could double his offensive production. This will only add to his draft stock as the season rolls along.

15. Montreal Canadiens – Malte Gustafsson, LHD, HV71 (SHL)

The Montreal Canadiens are contending for the Atlantic Division lead despite recent setbacks. They have talent on the blueline, with Noah Dobson and Lane Hutson leading the way. However, they could use a little more organizational depth on the left side. Malte Gustafsson is a big defender who plays physically and defends well. There is some offensive upside, but his calling card won't be the same as Hutson or Dobson. He could certainly work well as a complement to them in the defensive zone, though.

16. Chicago Blackhawks (via FLA) – Elton Hermansson, RW, MoDo Hockey (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired this pick in the Seth Jones trade last season. They have an MVP candidate in Connor Bedard leading their roster. At the same time, Bedard and his counterparts lack size. Chicago's prospect pipeline doesn't have many forwards with size, in fact. Elton Hermansson gives them some size, standing 6'1″, but his offensive skill could be unmatched at this range. Hermansson has shown out with the Swedish U-18 team. And he is on pace to have a historic season with MoDo. He is a name to watch as the season goes along.

17. Los Angeles Kings – Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara (Liiga)

The Los Angeles Kings must prepare for life without Anze Kopitar following the 2025-26 NHL season. Los Angeles hopes to turn the reins over to Quinton Byfield once Kopitar hangs up his skates. Either way, Los Angeles needs to add some depth down the middle of the ice. Oliver Suvanto is a big center who has held his own against grown men this year. He has particularly shown the ability to create shooting opportunities for himself. He's a project, but one that could pay dividends for the Kings.

18. Detroit Red Wings – Xavier Villeneuve, LHD, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

For the longest time, the Detroit Red Wings lacked depth on the right side of their blueline. To some extent, they still sort of do. But they don't need to worry too much about that since Moritz Seider and Axel Sandin-Pellikka are in the NHL, and will be for the foreseeable future. However, their depth on the left side is not as promising once you get past Simon Edvinsson. Xavier Villeneuve is a departure from Detroit's typical defensive mold. He's a smaller player, but has a ton of offensive skill, which Detroit needs. He has a clear offensive projection and fills a couple needs, so the Red Wings would be happy with this one.

19. Ottawa Senators – Forfeited

The Ottawa Senators are slated in the 19th spot of the 2026 NHL Draft. However, they have forfeited this pick as part of the Evgenii Dadonov trade debacle from the 2021-22 season. As a result, they will not select a player at this spot.

20. Chicago Blackhawks – Marcus Nordmark, LW, Djurgardens IF (SHL)

Chicago is back up again, and they elect to take another winger in this 2026 NHL Mock Draft. Marcus Nordmark has excelled at the international level, with a 12-point effort at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup being the standout. He does need to add some speed, and he certainly isn't the most physical player. However, Nordmark is a model of consistency that could certainly fill a middle-six role at the NHL level.

21. Philadelphia Flyers – Juho Piiparinen, RHD, Tappara (Liiga)

The Philadelphia Flyers have drafted defense over the last few seasons, with Oliver Bonk representing the team's top prospect. Unfortunately, he doesn't profile as a top-pairing defender. Juho Piiparinen doesn't immediately standout as a top pairing option, either. However, he is rising through draft boards as of late. He is not flashy, but he is a smothering shutdown defender. Defensive defensemen are punished a bit in the NHL Draft. Take New Jersey Devils draft pick Anton Silayev, for instance. Still, Piiparinen is on the radar, and he could rise up the board if he maintains his consistency.

22. New York Islanders – Viggo Bjorck, RW, Djurgardens IF (SHL)

Mathieu Darche has improved the prospect pipeline of the New York Islanders in a short amount of time. However, it's still far from perfect. He didn't inherit a great prospect group, and there is still work to be done. Viggo Bjorck gives the Islanders depth on the wings, where they need it the most. Bjrock can also play center, which is another area of need. His lack of physical play will hinder his draft stock, but there is intriguing skill and offensive potential here.

23. Seattle Kraken – William Hakansson, LHD, Lulea HF (SHL)

The Seattle Kraken have a load of forwards in their prospect pipeline. In fact, Seattle has never used its first pick in the NHL Draft on a defenseman. This is going to need to change at some point, and William Hakansson is a good place to start. His calling card is his relentless style of defense that has worked well to this point against grown men. He has some offensive skill, but his size and defense are the main attraction. He does take penalties, though, which comes part and parcel with his playing style.

24. Pittsburgh Penguins – Jack Hextall, C, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

The Pittsburgh Penguins had three first-round picks in this past draft, using two of them on centers. Benjamin Kindel and William Horcoff are NHL projectable players, but whether they play down the middle of the ice is another question. Jack Hextall would give them a comfortably projected center prospect. He is a fantastic playmaker who has started figuring out how and when to shoot the puck. There is some refinement needed, but this would be another smart selection for Kyle Dubas.

25. Winnipeg Jets – Giorgos Pantelas, RHD, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

The Winnipeg Jets took a defenseman last year, selecting Sascha Boumedienne in the first round. This was an important selection, but they still need help on the blueline. Boumedienne may be the only prospect with a comfortable NHL projection in Winnipeg's system at this time. Giorgos Pantelas gives them another NHL-caliber prospect on the blueline. The Wheat Kings defender is an off-the-board pick, but his offensive skill could give him enough juice to go in the first round once June rolls around.

26. Anaheim Ducks – Adam Novotny, LW, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

Adam Novotny could certainly go higher than this. Some have him as a top-20 prospect. He has made a name for himself as a high-end performer on a less-than-stellar Peterborough Petes team. Peterborough was comfortably the worst team in the OHL last year, and Novotny's team this year isn't much better. Still, the Czech winger has found ways to drive play and create scoring chances. The Anaheim Ducks could use his chance creation in their lineup.

27. New Jersey Devils – Tomas Chrenko, C, HK Nitra (Slovak Extraliga)

The New Jersey Devils have some good wingers and a bright defensive group in their pipeline. However, they lack a center with an NHL projection. Tomas Chrenko has produced well in Slovakia's top league so far. He is an incredible shot creator who has proven himself time and again against his peers. He should play a big role at the World Juniors, where a coming out party for the center iceman is within the realm of possibility.

28. New York Rangers (via CAR/DAL) – Yegor Shilov, C, Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)

The New York Rangers acquired this pick in the K'Andre Miller trade over the summer. New York doubles up on the center ice position, as well. And they take a player who could be one of the gems of the first round. Yegor Shilov has hit the ground running in the QMJHL, and he is on pace for 95 points. He is excellent on the puck and has a knack for generating offense. This is a player to watch as a draft riser over the enxt few months.

29. Seattle Kraken (via TBL) – Adam Goljer, RHD, HK Dukla Trencin (Slovak Extraliga)

The Seattle Kraken acquired this pick in the Oliver Bjorkstrand trade last season. Seattle also doubles down, adding to its defensive pipeline. Adam Goljer has become a true workhorse in the Slovakian Extraliga, logging more than 24 minutes a night. He is excellent in his own zone, and is rarely rattled by the opposition. He has some playmaking skill, as well, adding another dimension the Kraken could use.

30. Calgary Flames (via VGK) – Nikita Klepov, LW, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

The Calgary Flames acquired this pick in the Noah Hanifin trade last season. After taking Gavin McKenna first overall, Calgary stays with its wing depth by taking the best player remaining on the board. Nikita Klepov had big shoes to fill when he arrived in mid-Michigan following the departure of Michael Misa. However, he has hit the ground running, playing to a 50-goal, 100-point pace. He needs to work on his off-puck play, but if he can round that out, this would be a steal for the Flames.

31. Carolina Hurricanes – Beckham Edwards, C, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

The Carolina Hurricanes could use some depth down the middle. They have Bradly Nadeau and Logan Stankoven, who should fill out nicely at the top of the lineup. Their bottom-six depth could use some work, and that's where Beckham Edwards comes in. He is a buzzsaw forward who consistently involves himself in the play. He can work as a third-line forechecking center who brings energy and grit every time he's on the ice. The offense may not come around, but he does enough off the puck to make him valuable.

32. New York Islanders (via COL) – Niklas Aaram-Olsen, LW, Orebro HK (SHL)

The New York Islanders acquired this pick in the Brock Nelson trade last season. As mentioned, the Islanders need depth on the wing. Niklas Aaram-Olsen is a very good option at the end of the first round. He has one of the best shots a team will find in this range. He is certainly a project, as he is raw off the puck. But his shot and offensive potential should do enough to sneak him into the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft.