With the fantasy football playoffs just around the corner, the tight end position remains one of the most unpredictable and consequential spots in your lineup. Week 13 offers a mix of elite staples, matchup-driven streamers, and several landmines. With no teams on bye, the full tight end pool is available. That only makes the decisions tougher, though. Whether you’re jockeying for playoff seeding or clinging to postseason hope, making the right TE call this week could define your season.

Let’s break down the tight ends you must lock into lineups and the ones you should keep far away as we enter a critical Week 13 slate.

Start ’Em

Trey McBride, ARI (@ TB)

Trey McBride continues to solidify himself as THE premier fantasy football tight end. He delivered yet another impressive performance with nine catches for 79 yards in Week 12. Sure, his five-game touchdown streak finally came to an end. However, he still posted excellent volume and created a new personal milestone with a third straight game of at least nine receptions. His chemistry with Jacoby Brissett has been nothing short of remarkable. He has tallied 51 catches for 522 yards and six scores in the six games Brissett has started. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay’s defense has struggled against high-volume tight ends. There's little reason to believe they can slow McBride’s torrid pace in Week 13. Locked-in TE1.

Travis Kelce, KC (@ DAL)

Kelce posted a quiet stat line in Week 12 with 43 yards. Thats said, the usage remained solid. he did have four receptions on six targets. That level of involvement continues to give him an elite floor. The Chiefs will almost certainly need Kelce heavily in a Thanksgiving showdown against Dallas. Even at 36, Kelce remains one of the most reliable options at the position. Another eight-plus-target outing would not be surprising. Start him with confidence.

Brock Bowers, LV (@ LAC)

Though his Week 12 production was modest, Brock Bowers continues to operate as the centerpiece of the Raiders’ passing game. Poor quarterback play and questionable playcalling limited his ceiling last week. However, the usage remains rock solid. His athletic ability and big-play upside make him a must-start every week. This is particularly true against a Chargers defense that has allowed consistent production to opposing tight ends. Bowers’ talent alone keeps him locked inside TE1 territory.

George Kittle, SF (@ CLE)

Kittle delivered another strong performance in Week 12. He had 78 yards on a season-high 10 targets. Since returning from injury, he has reestablished himself as one of the NFL’s premier receiving tight ends. He has posted a 29-304-4 line across his last five games. Yes, Cleveland’s defense is elite. That said, Kittle’s expanded post-injury usage and his role as a pressure-release option make him a strong start in Week 13.

Other Starts: Tyler Warren, IND (vs. HOU); Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CIN)

Sit ’Em

Article Continues Below

Colston Loveland, CHI (@ PHI)

Loveland has been trending upward with another touchdown and 49 yards in Week 12. However, Week 13 presents a brutal matchup. Philadelphia’s defense has been particularly stingy against tight ends. The Eagles have limited their usage by forcing quarterbacks to attack outside the numbers. Sure, Loveland’s role is growing. Still, this is a spot where expectations should be tempered. On a week with no teams on bye, you likely have safer options.

Brenton Strange, JAX (@ TEN)

Strange impressed in his return from injury with a 93-yard outing. The matchup against Tennessee, though, is not ideal. The Titans are more vulnerable on the perimeter than across the middle. Also, Trevor Lawrence is likely to attack vertically rather than through tight-end checkdowns. With Jacksonville’s receiving corps still heavily involved, Strange carries more volatility than upside this week. Consider him a risky play.

TJ Hockenson, MIN (@ SEA)

The Vikings' passing game is unraveling due to poor quarterback play. Hockenson’s fantasy football value is sinking with it. He managed just 19 yards in Week 12. Minnesota’s inability to sustain drives caps his touchdown opportunities. Seattle presents another difficult matchup. Unless Minnesota’s offense shows sudden signs of life, Hockenson is best left on benches.

Other Sits: Zach Ertz, WAS (vs. DEN); Kyle Pitts, ATL (@ NYJ)

Final thoughts

Week 13 offers fantasy football managers a fully loaded tight end slate. That abundance of choice, though, comes with its own challenges. Elite performers like McBride, Kelce, Bowers, and Kittle remain must-start options. On the flip side, mid-tier names require careful matchup consideration. One misstep at the tight end spot can swing a playoff race. This is especially true in leagues where TE scoring is volatile. Stay disciplined, trust the proven talent, and keep a close eye on late-week injury news. A well-timed TE decision could be the difference between clinching your playoff berth and fighting for survival in Week 14.