The 4 Nations Face-Off began with a thrilling contest between Canada and Sweden on Wednesday night. Many hoped for a repeat performance on Thursday as Team USA took on Team Finland. For most of the game, it was incredibly close. Henri Jokiharju opened the scoring for Team Finland, but the Americans took a 2-1 lead into the third period.

In the third period, though, it fell apart for the Finns. The Americans scored four unanswered goals to skate away with a 6-1 win in Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the Bell Centre. The Stars and Stripes now have three points for the tournament. Regulation wins in the 4 Nations are worth an extra point more compared to their worth in the NHL.

This victory has helped Team USA snap a brutal streak, as well. The Americans had lost their last five best-on-best international contests entering Thursday night. This marks their first win since the 2014 Winter Olympics. The United States defeated Czechia 5-2 in the Quarterfinals before losing in the semis and the Bronze Medal game.

Brady, Matthew Tkachuk lead Team USA to statement win

They continued leading the way offensively for the Americans. In the end, they contributed on four of six goals scored by the Stars and Stripes. Both brothers had two goals in the contest. Matthew finished with three points as he assisted on Brady's second goal of the game.

The Americans received a fine performance from goalie Connor Hellebuyck, as well. He was not tested often by Team Finland in his country's 4 Nations opener. However, he turned aside 20 of the 21 shots he faced to help lead his country to victory.

Team USA is happy to have a regulation win under their belt. Especially since their next contest could be a championship game preview. The Americans retake the ice on Saturday when they take on Team Canada to close out the Montreal portion of the 4 Nations tournament.