It seems like Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is playing extra inspired these days. After all, it's hard not to when his girlfriend fully supports him.

Garrett helped the Browns beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 24-10, at Allegiant Stadium in Week 12. He tallied three of the team's 10 sacks and added five combined tackles.

Cleveland snapped its three-game losing streak and improved to 3-8. While their record could be better, the 29-year-old Garrett has been exceptional this season.

On Tuesday, the Browns posted a video of a mic'd-up Garrett from their game against the Raiders, including his wholesome moment with snowboarding star Chloe Kim.

wholesome off the field, fearsome on it: the @Flash_Garrett experience pic.twitter.com/LvOaR4ShzP — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans swiftly took notice of the romantic interaction, with the 25-year-old Kim, a two-time gold medalist in the Winter Olympics, getting a lot of praise.

“OMG, FINALLY, CHLOE KIM CONTENT! AH!” said @DonVega_.

“Did not know this! Chloe Kim is a GOAT,” added @BoiSugoi.

“His GF is gorgeous!” noted @KarinaC75561538.

“Love everything about this!” wrote @momjeans95.

“Myles is a lucky dawg,” commented @Seahawkfan118.

“Best defensive player in the game and has an Olympic gold medalist girlfriend. Props to you, Myles,” posted @JohnnyRadio.

It's unclear when Garrett and Kim started dating, but they made a public appearance at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo in May. Garrett is a big fan of anime.

Kim was also spotted at the training camp of the Browns in August, sparking speculations about their budding relationship.

While they haven't officially announced their status (they don't need to, really), it's clear that they're fond of each other. If that makes Garrett play well consistently, even better.