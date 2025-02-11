With the St. Louis Blues likely to miss the playoffs again this season, fans could see the team sell roster players before the NHL trade deadline. One name that's emerged as a possible trade candidate recently is Blues captain Brayden Schenn.

Schenn has been with St. Louis for eight seasons, winning a Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019. The center is 33 years old and has another three years remaining on his contract at a $6.5 million cap hit. His deal also includes a no-trade clause, so the forward would have to approve any trade presented to him.

Below, let's take a look at four possible destinations for the forward if he's moved before the deadline.

Carolina Hurricanes

In 2021, the Carolina Hurricanes acquired Jesperi Kotkaniemi from the Montreal Canadiens via an offer sheet. The former third-overall pick subsequently signed a huge eight-year extension with the team, keeping him as part of the Hurricanes' long-term core. In signing Kotkaniemi, Carolina allowed Vincent Trocheck to walk away in free agency, where he joined the New York Rangers.

Ever since Trocheck left, though, the Hurricanes have lacked a true second-line center, behind Sebastian Aho. Kotkaniemi, who the team was clearly hoping would step into the role, hasn't been overly effective. But with Jordan Staal aging and Jack Drury recently traded, the Hurricanes don't have any other options.

So, if Schenn is available, you'd have to imagine the Hurricanes would be checking in. Schenn having a bit of term is likely a bonus, as the team could hope for him to be a longer-term fit.

At the same time, in this scenario, money coming in likely means money has to go out. With neither Aho nor Staal going anywhere, it means that any deal the Hurricanes make for a center with a term likely requires Kotkaniemi to be going back the other way.

Colorado Avalanche

When the Colorado Avalanche acquired Casey Mittelstadt one year ago, the forward seemed poised to be an effective second-line center. Then, last summer, Mittelstadt inked a three-year extension with the team.

However, Mittelstadt's time in Colorado hasn't gone as anticipated. He's been inconsistent and has scored just 13 goals and 42 points across 75 games since being acquired by the Avalanche. So, with Colorado looking to contend, it's beginning to seem like continuing with Mittelstadt as a second-line center isn't an ideal option. At the same time, the hesitation may come from whether Schenn is really the right fit, either.

Schenn's production has dropped in recent years. During his 138 games across the last two seasons, the center has scored at an 82-game pace of just 18 goals and 46 points. Schenn also turns 34 years old this year, so there's certainly reason to be concerned that he's amid a decline.

Given the cap hit as well, there's some risk involved in Colorado acquiring the center.

Toronto Maple Leafs

With the Maple Leafs, there would be some level of familiarity based on Schenn's history with head coach Craig Berube. Schenn was on the St. Louis Blues team that captured a Stanley Cup in 2019 with Berube as coach.

The big difference between Toronto and the other teams listed is that Schenn would likely be a third-line fit. With Auston Matthews and John Tavares down the middle, it means Schenn may be used in a more minor role. At the same time, based on his age and production, that's arguably a better fit for Schenn at this point.

But Schenn's cap hit and term could be a hold-up for Toronto. Factoring in $6.5 million for another center won't be easy, especially if the Maple Leafs are planning to re-sign pending free agents Mitch Marner and John Tavares. So, while Schenn may be a good fit in Toronto, the logistics could make a deal tricky.

Winnipeg Jets

With Winnipeg sitting atop the Western Conference, it's difficult to find too many holes in their roster. The one position where the Jets could use an upgrade, though, is at second-line center. While Mark Scheifele has been putting together a potential career year on the top line, he's the only center on the team capable of producing high-level offense.

Through much of the year, Vladislav Namestnikov has been used as the team's second-line center. To be fair, Namestnikov has been as good as one could've hoped, managing 29 points across 52 games this season. At the same time, it's still higher in the lineup than Namestnikov should ideally be playing.

The Jets also likely have both the cap space and assets to make this trade happen. With the term remaining on his contract, Winnipeg could count on Schenn being a longer-term solution as well.

Again, though, it's tough to tell whether Schenn is an ideal second-line center on a contender. If he can only manage about 45 points per year, is that worth the cap hit and the assets to acquire him?