The Carolina Hurricanes stunned the world with their trade for Mikko Rantanen on Friday night. Rantanen and the Colorado Avalanche had discussed a contract extension throughout the 2024-25 season. However, no deal came to pass. As a result, the Avalanche decided to deal the pending free agent to the Hurricanes in a three-team deal involving the Chicago Blackhawks. With no further ado, here are our Mikko Rantanen trade grades for all involved teams.

Full trade

The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired forward Mikko Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche, according to Colorado's announcement of the move. In exchange, the Avalanche have acquired forwards Martin Necas and Jack Drury, a 2025 second-round pick, and a 2026 fourth-round pick.

The Hurricanes also acquired forward Taylor Hall and unsigned prospect Nils Juntorp from the Chicago Blackhawks. In return, the Blackhawks received their own 2025 third-round pick. Chicago did not retain any of Hall's $6 million salary. However, they did retain half of Rantanen's $9.25 million salary in this deal.

Avalanche trade Mikko Rantanen

The Avalanche made an effort to keep Rantanen around. However, it's clear that there was a disagreement between the two sides. Rantanen — rightfully so, to be fair — believed he could receive more than Nathan MacKinnon did when MacKinnon signed his last contract. But Colorado was not interested in paying anyone more than MacKinnon. As a result, this trade occurred.

The Avalanche traded the best player in this deal, full stop. In saying this, they receive a very promising winger who has broken out this season. Martin Necas was a trade candidate for the Hurricanes this past summer but signed a two-year contract with the franchise. At the time of this trade, Necas led Carolina skaters in assists (39) and points (55).

Necas is not the goal scorer Rantanen is, however. In fact, he has only scored more than 25 goals once in his career. He could certainly score more goals surrounded by the likes of MacKinnon, Casey Mittelstadt, and Cale Makar. But there is a lot of work and development that needs to happen before they reach that point.

Jack Drury provides solid depth for the Avalanche. He likely slots in as the team's fourth line center, though he could play on the third line in a pinch. Drury playing on the fourth line would allow Jusso Parssinen — a fellow trade pick up in a separate deal — to move back to the wing.

Colorado received two roster players and two picks that could be used in future moves. Moreover, they rid themselves of more than $9.25 million in salary cap, which could lead to another big deal. However, the Avalanche also traded the best player in this deal. And that is going to tank their grade just a bit as a result.

Hurricanes acquire Mikko Rantanen, Taylor Hall

The Hurricanes made a splash trade for Jake Guentzel at last year's NHL Trade Deadline. Guentzel played well enough for Carolina and helped them get into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, the New York Rangers eliminated the Hurricanes in the second round. Guentzel eventually was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning before 2024 NHL Free Agency.

Carolina has long sought an elite goal-scorer. They have received fantastic seasons from the likes of Necas, Sebastian Aho, and Seth Jarvis. However, none of those players have scored more than 40 goals in a season. Mikko Rantanen has scored 40+ goals in two consecutive seasons while being on track for a third.

Without hyperbole or exaggeration, Rantanen is a near-perfect fit for the Hurricanes. He is the elite-level goal scorer they have needed for the last few seasons. In fact, the new Hurricanes forward is the fourth-highest point scorer in the entire NHL, according to Evolving Hockey. Only MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, and Leon Draisaitl have scored more points in that span.

He could certainly mesh well with Aho, Jarvis, and Andrei Svechnikov in the top six. If he does, Carolina is going to be a force come time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Rantanen's addition alone cements them as a legitimate Stanley Cup contender in the Eastern Conference.

Taylor Hall is another fine addition for this team. He could play top six minutes, as well. However, Carolina won't lean on the former Hart Trophy winner for goal-scoring as much as Rantanen. Hall will be tasked with providing secondary offense, which is certainly within his wheelhouse.

The Hurricanes gave up a lot to acquire Rantanen and Hall in this trade. Losing Necas is nothing to sneeze at, especially considering his status as the team's top point producer. However, you have to give up something of value to land a game-breaking talent. Rantanen is a game-breaking talent without a doubt.

Blackhawks trade Taylor Hall

The Blackhawks are also involved in the Mikko Rantanen trade. The Blackhawks trading Hall is certainly no surprise. In fact, Hall acknowledged the possibility publicly in recent weeks. Still, their involvement in this deal is quite underwhelming.

Receiving a third-round pick in return for Hall is fine business on its own. Especially if they aren't retaining salary. However, trading Hall in addition to retaining salary on Rantanen should net them more than their own third-round pick. Retaining on Rantanen cost them more than retaining on Hall would have. An additional draft pick seems like a fair trade-off for Chicago agreeing to take on the extra salary

Simply put, Chicago essentially sat on the sidelines in this deal. They should have done more to get more value out of their involvement in this deal. As it stands, the Blackhawks simply facilitated this trade and nothing more.

Grades and final thoughts

The Hurricanes receive the highest grade for their involvement in the Mikko Rantanen trade. Carolina is gunning for a Stanley Cup, and they have the elite goal scorer they needed to put in a serious challenge. Hall is another interesting addition to the deal and could be valuable as a veteran presence in the top six.

The Avalanche receive a fine grade, but lower than Carolina's. Colorado receives a very promising winger in the midst of a breakout season. They also get a young depth player as well as two draft picks. In the end, they still traded one of the best players in the game. It's hard to receive fair value in any deal involving someone like Rantanen.

The Blackhawks receive a lower grade for their involvement here. In a vacuum, this is not the worst return for a player like Hall. However, with the full context of this deal, it's a very underwhelming return on their part.

Carolina Hurricanes grade: A

Colorado Avalanche grade: B

Chicago Blackhawks grade: D