The Carolina Hurricanes are fighting for a postseason spot, but all the focus is on Andrei Svechnikov. The young winger has seen his ice time dip at points early in the 2025-26 season. Moreover, he struggled early on, failing to score in his first eight games of the season. He has since rebounded, but there may be enough of a rift that could lead to a potential trade.

Recent reports have highlighted the potential for a deal. Svechnikov has not requested a move out of Raleigh, North Carolina at this time, to be clear. However, a report did suggest the Hurricanes star would be open to a deal if Carolina elected to move on. Svechnikov did eventually refute these rumors, but that won't stop the seed that has been planted from growing in the rumor mill.

To be clear, a Svechnikov trade is rather unlikely. The Hurricanes star is still only 25 years old, and figures to be an important part of the roster for the foreseeable future. However, last season proved that big names can be traded at any point. With this in mind, here are two potential landing spots for the former second-overall pick.

Wild could pair Andrei Svechnikov with Kirill Kaprizov

The Minnesota Wild are absolutely rolling at this time. Kirill Kaprizov is signed long-term, and he is showing why he will become the highest-paid player in the game. Minnesota is third in the Central Division, having won nine of its last 10 contests. They look the part of a potential contender coming out of the West.

However, this is not a perfect team by any means. The Wild still lack sufficient top-six depth, for example. If Kaprizov were to sustain an injury, it would deal a major blow to their offensive ability. History suggests that the Wild star will sustain an injury at some point. It would be smart for this team to swing a trade while the iron is hot.

Svechnikov can certainly play in the top six. He would give Minnesota the sort of goal-scoring depth it needs at the top of the lineup. He certainly wouldn't replace Kaprizov in the event of an injury. But he would ensure that Minnesota is less exposed without one of the franchise's greatest talents on the ice.

Making a trade work with the Hurricanes would be complicated. Minnesota only has a little more than $4 million in salary cap space available. In any event, the Wild would be a fantastic fit for Svechnikov if he becomes available.

Jets would benefit from another top-six winger

The Winnipeg Jets lost Nikolaj Ehlers to the Hurricanes over the summer. He went to Carolina to pair with Svechnikov and help Carolina win a Stanley Cup. If Svechnikov hits the trade market, though, there's a real chance he ends up playing opposite Ehlers if the two teams make the Stanley Cup Final.

Now, the Jets are currently outside a playoff spot. However, the gap between them and the Utah Mammoth is three points. The Mammoth have not looked great after a blazing hot start. They have inexperienced teams — the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks — ahead of them. And the Edmonton Oilers look as if the grind of the last few years have caught up to them.

The Jets are without reigning MVP Connor Hellebuyck. Once he returns, Winnipeg should rebound in earnest. To further support the best goalie in the world, adding Svechnikov to the top-six could give the Jets a needed boost to overcome the competition fighting for a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.