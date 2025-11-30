The Utah Mammoth are working their way through some on-ice troubles. However, their focus is on some unfortunate news off the ice. The team announced on Friday that Bryan Keller, father of captain Clayton Keller, had unexpectedly passed away. Keller has elected to continue playing for now. On Saturday night, he and the Mammoth took on Keller's hometown St. Louis Blues.

Before these teams dropped the puck, though, the Blues made a rather heartfelt gesture. St. Louis honored the elder Keller during a pregame ceremony. And the team held a minute of silence during this ceremony.

Hockey culture 🩵 Heartwarming gesture from the @StLouisBlues honoring Clayton's father, Bryan Keller, tonight with a moment of silence.

Clayton Keller played on Friday night when the Mammoth took on the Dallas Stars. He did not record a point during that contest. However, Utah rallied around its captain and put in a hard-fought effort. Dallas emerged with a 4-3 victory, but honored Keller as the first star of the game.

Hockey is family 🩵 First class gesture by the @DallasStars naming Captain Clayton Keller First Star of the Game.

Keller has played a significant role for the Mammoth since their relocation to Salt Lake City. Before that, he was an integral part of the now-defunct Arizona Coyotes. The Mammoth captain was selected seventh overall by the Coyotes in the 2016 NHL Draft. He has emerged as a star, finishing the 2024-25 campaign with 30 goals and 90 points.

“We want to express our condolences to the family, Clayton, his mom (Kelley), his brother (Jake). It's a tough time for the family and we will support him in any way we can. We and the family ask everyone to respect their privacy,” Mammoth head coach Andre Tourigny said on Friday before facing the Stars.

ClutchPoints offers its full condolences to the Keller family and his loved ones at this time.