Oklahoma’s 2026 recruiting class suffered a setback on Sunday as four-star wide receiver Brayden Allen officially decommitted from the Sooners, he told Hayes Fawcett of Rivals. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Lafayette Christian Academy standout from Lafayette, Louisiana, had pledged to Oklahoma on October 1, 2025, after previously decommitting from Tulane.

Ranked No. 41 nationally in the 2026 class by Rivals, Allen had become a target for Oklahoma after flipping from Tulane amid a strong senior season. His commitment came shortly after visits to both Oklahoma and Colorado in late September, where he evaluated programs in consecutive weekends before ultimately choosing the Sooners over the Buffaloes. Allen returned to Norman over the weekend to attend Oklahoma’s late-season win against the Tigers.

As a two-way contributor, Allen has shown top-tier productivity as a receiver. During his junior season, he recorded 55 receptions for 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 21.0 yards per catch. On defense and special teams, he also contributed valuable snaps. His sophomore season saw him tally 20 catches for 303 yards with one touchdown while adding 13 tackles on defense. Allen’s skill set includes sudden directional changes that enhance his route running, above-average top-end speed, and the ability to make acrobatic catches in traffic. He also boasts a triple jump just shy of 46 feet from his sophomore year.

Allen has seen a flurry of interest, with over 22 scholarship offers, including a recent bid from LSU. The Tigers, having recently hired Lane Kiffin as head coach, are reportedly a strong contender for Allen. Kiffin previously targeted Allen while at Mississippi, suggesting that the new LSU staff could play a role in his decommitment. With the early signing period beginning Wednesday, this decision comes at a critical time for Oklahoma as programs nationwide make late pushes for top prospects.

