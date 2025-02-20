Rasmus Ristolainen and the Philadelphia Flyers are in the midst of a playoff race at this time. The Flyers, of course, nearly made the postseason in 2024. However, a late season collapse sank the Flyers and caused them to miss out entirely. This team wanted to avoid this fate in 2025, but it does appear as if they have a hill to climb to achieve their goal.

The Flyers entered the 4 Nations break sitting second-last in the Eastern Conference. However, it isn't as terrible as it seems. Despite being near the basement, Philadelphia is closer to the postseason than last place. They are only six points back of the Detroit Red Wings for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

They could certainly stand pat at the deadline or go out and add. However, it appears as if they will likely trade some veteran players, no matter what. And Ristolainen may be one of the more sought-after defensemen on the market this year.

“Risto” had a very brutal start to his tenure with the Flyers. But in 2022-23, he turned things around in a major way. He became a fixture in the top four and generally played solid defense. Unfortunately, injuries limited Ristolainen to 31 games in the 2023-24 campaign.

The Flyers defenseman has bounced back this season, though. He matches well against opposing top-six forwards and plays with poise in his own zone. This is a player Philadelphia could certainly keep for the remainder of the year. However, this may also be the time for the Flyers to strike while the trade irons are hot.

Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen could soon experience a decline

Ristolainen plays a rather physical game. This was the case when he played for the Buffalo Sabres earlier in his career. And it remains the case now that he dons the same Orange and Black that the Broad Street Bullies once wore with pride.

This season has certainly shown his physicality. He is third on the Flyers in shots blocked and third on the team in hits, according to Hockey Reference. At this rate, he is expected to finish with 129 blocked shots and 126 hits this year. This would give Ristolainen his third straight full season with at least 120 hits and 120 blocked shots.

Playing a physical game certainly brings a lot of value on the ice. However, it also opens a player up to an increased risk of injury. Ristolainen suffered a devastating one last year, and as he gets older, the risk increases.

Ristolainen could very well defy all of this and play at a high level. In saying this, the increased risk is something Philadelphia should want to avoid. While the defenseman is signed past the 2024-25 campaign, they should trade him before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen could be at peak trade value

Ristolainen is at risk at heading toward a decline in play. However, hockey is a funny sport sometimes. The Flyers defenseman carries a ton of risk. but he may also be at the peak of his trade value.

Ristolainen currently plays at a high level, which is all contending teams care about right now. Moreover, he plays the sort of style that translates well in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Perhaps more importantly, he is one of the most valuable player archetypes in the league. There are few players teams covet more than right-shot defensemen.

All of this provides an opportunity for the team to receive a valuable return in any trade. However, this season, the NHL is in a seller's market. This drives up their chances at receiving a massive haul in whatever deal they may strike.

Ristolainen can certainly help the Flyers to some extent in 2024-25. In saying this, whatever he brings to the ice cannot outweigh the long-term benefit of a trade. As a result, Philadelphia should move on before March 7th.