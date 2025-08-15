North Carolina A&T is making a $30 million move as it prepares for record enrollment this fall, per a statement released by the institution. The institution announced on Wednesday that it has completed $30 million in suite and residence hall improvements, just days before the start of the 2025-2026 school year.

“Students come to our exponential university for a rich and rigorous academic experience. Providing a comfortable, modern living environment underscores the significant role it plays in student success,” said Chancellor James R. Martin II in the statement. “The investments we’ve made over the past year in our residence halls and apartments reflect our commitment, and I’m looking forward to students experiencing those improvements as they return to campus this weekend for the start of the new year next week.”

Among the upgrades are improvements to the physical environment, including cleaning and servicing 1,508 HVAC units, completing mold remediation in 20 dormitory rooms, and finishing 60 significant trade projects in plumbing, electrical, locksmithing, roofing, and general construction. North Carolina A&T also used technological advancements, such as drone inspections, to identify buildings and outdoor areas in need of cosmetic repairs and pressure washing.

These investments were made as North Carolina A&T created a new category called “Student Satisfaction Improvements,” dedicating $250,000 to the campaign to address student requests, which included installing video game systems and upgrading student lounges.

The institution also enhanced internet connections and computers in its six residence halls and expanded Wi-Fi access in 42 apartments on North Carolina A&T's main Greensboro campus. The academic environment also received upgrades, with 1,538 computers in student labs being updated, along with technology in 46 smart classrooms and validated technology in another 208 classrooms.

The upgrades come as North Carolina A&T prepares to enroll 15,000 students in the fall of 2025, maintaining its position as the largest HBCU by student population. The Greensboro campus will house 50% of the university's undergraduate population, which, per North Carolina A&T's statement, is double the percentage of the average public institution nationwide.