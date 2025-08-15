When it comes to vacation shenanigans, Jayson Tatum is proving, yet again, that he’s not just a superstar on the hardwood, but a top-tier prankster off it, especially when it involves his son, Deuce.

On a recent family getaway aboard a yacht, Deuce decided to have a little fun. While his dad was prepping to dive into the ocean, the 7-year-old cheekily shoved someone else on board into the water, just a bit of innocent chaos to light the mood. The laughter hadn’t even died down when Tatum, with that signature playful glint in his eyes, retaliated in perfect jest—he tipped Deuce himself overboard.

Jayson Tatum had to push Deuce off the boat to get him back 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Q7xsLi8XG4 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 15, 2025

It was all in good fun, a spontaneous father-son moment that perfectly captured the warmth of their relationship. This is the dynamic duo at its best, a little mischief sprinkled with laughter, and that effortless bond unique to parents and their kids.

Their dynamic isn’t new to Celtics fans. After the championship win, Deuce became a fixture in Tatum’s celebratory moments—riding the duck boats with his dad during the parade, mugging for the camera, even running onto the court for an emotional hug that stunned a championship-packed TD Garden. Those moments deeply humanized Tatum, revealing the proud dad hiding beneath the All-Star veneer.

On this tropical escape, their connection was on full display again: Deuce laughing, Tatum chuckling as he emerged from the sea, that timeless back-and-forth that only family understands. Vacation is rarely about perfection; it’s about those unscripted memories, and this one may just be Deuce’s best story to tell.

The incident says a lot about Tatum’s off-court character. He balances family life with superstar expectations, and still makes ample room for joy, repartee, and the lighthearted discipline that defines parenthood. Whether he’s leading the Celtics to another title or protecting his son’s dignity with a dunk (or in this case, a splash), Tatum’s off-season isn’t a break; it’s another play in an already extraordinary season.

As for the one who started it all, Deuce likely walks away from this with bragging rights. “I pushed someone off,” he’ll tell his friends, before immediately adding, “then Dad pushed me.” In the grand book of parenthood, that’s one entry every loving dad hopes to log.