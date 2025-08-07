LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Sparks continued their hot streak, having won eight of their last ten games now following their 100-91 win against the Indiana Fever at home on Tuesday. Helping lead the way for the Sparks was All-Star guard Kelsey Plum who dished out a game-high 11 assists.

Following the Sparks’ win against the Fever, Kelsey Plum spoke about why she was able to cut through the defense and rack up double-digits in assists.

“I think I’ve learned throughout the season that I’m best when I take less shots. And not just that, but being very decisive and trying to really read the defense. Sometimes my competitive spirt gets the best of me and I just try to make something happen,” Plum said. “But I thought I was really patient tonight and just reading what they were giving me.”

“Credit to my teammates, like Dearica [Hamby] did an incredible job of making herself available rolling, Rickea [Jackson] posting up. When they move, it makes my job super easy,” Plum continued. “So I thought tonight our movement, I was just a beneficiary of that. But it was really awesome to see everyone firing on all cylinders.”

The Sparks certainly were firing on all cylinders against the Fever. As a whole, they shot 56.1 percent from the field and 50 percent from the three-point line. Plum was highly efficient herself, shooting 7-of-11 from the field and 3-of-5 from the three-point line, while getting to line ten times and converting on eight.

Before the regular season began, Plum revealed her goal of being top-five in the WNBA in assists per game. With more than half of the season gone by, Plum is not only in the top-five in the league in assists, she’s top-three behind only Alyssa Thomas and Courtney Williams, as per ESPN’s stat page.

Through 27 games, Plum is the Sparks’ leading playmaker at 6.2 assists per game, but she’s also leading the team in scoring at 20.4 points. Following the Fever win, Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts credited Plum with simply doing what it takes to win on any given night.

“The thing about KP, I think we all know she could go for 40, but she wants to win more than go for 40. And if going for 40 is what it takes to win, then she’ll do it,” Roberts said. “I thought she gained so much attention from the other team’s scouting report, as she shot, but she’s not trying to get hers, she’s trying to win. And if that means she’s got to take it, she‘s gonna.”

The Sparks will look to build on their current win streak agains the visiting Connecticut Sun on Thursday.