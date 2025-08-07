The Colorado Rockies endured one of the most lopsided three game sets in MLB history after being swept by the Toronto Blue Jays at Coors Field, leaving fans and players dumfounded. For the Rockies, the pain of this historic sweep only deepens frustrations in what has already been a disastrous 2025 season. The Blue Jays sweep, ongoing struggles at Coors Field—including the club’s 16-42 home record this season—and mounting losses have pushed Rockies fans to the brink as the team’s challenges continue to escalate.

The Rockies entered the three-game series Monday against the Blue Jays hoping to build some late-summer momentum, but instead suffered one of the most lopsided series in franchise history. The Coors Field faithful watched as Toronto outscored Colorado by a staggering 45-6 over three games, capped by a 20-1 blowout in the final game Wednesday. The Denver Post took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to summarize just how brutal this sweep was for the Rockies.

“Toronto outscored its hosts a combined 45-6 in the series, leaving the Rockies on a four-game losing streak.”

The Jays set a modern MLB record with 63 hits over the three-game sweep, as Rockies pitching and defense unraveled. Interim manager Warren Schaeffer, who took over earlier in the season, tried to downplay the severity in an article by the Denver Post’s Bennett Durando, which was also attached to the social media post. Schaeffer pointed to the team’s recent success against the Pirates but admitted that stretches like this can happen.

“It’s one game. It’s one series,” the interim manager said. “We played a really good series against the Pirates. Don’t forget about that. It was, like, three days ago. It just doesn’t flip negatively like that. Sometimes you go through a three-game set where it’s no good, and that’s what we did.”

However, most Rockies fans saw the sweep as another sign of the franchise’s decline. Many are questioning the front office and demanding major changes after already seeing Bud Black's departure in May, especially with Colorado now sitting at 30-84 and on pace for a third straight 100-loss campaign.

Adding to the club's misery, the altitude at Coors Field only made the team’s pitching struggles worse, while injuries to key players further exposed the roster’s lack of depth. Catcher Austin Nola was forced to pitch in the blowout, giving up eight runs in the ninth inning, and Colorado had to call up prospect Adael Amador to fill gaps left by injuries.

Schaeffer remains under pressure to hold the roster together, but with the Blue Jays sweep fresh in memory, the Rockies fan base faces another long stretch ahead. Calls for front office changes and a full rebuild grow louder by the day. With more difficult games looming and the historic sweep behind them, it remains to be seen if the team can restore hope for their fans before the season’s end.