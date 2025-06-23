The Philadelphia Flyers missed out on the playoffs by a wide margin this season, but they are now making big moves to ensure that doesn't happen again in 2025-26. On Monday, the Flyers made a huge move to acquire star forward Trevor Zegras from the Anaheim Ducks in a blockbuster trade, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

In return, the Ducks will get center Ryan Poehling and a pair of draft picks, including the 45th overall pick in this summer's draft.

Zegras is an extremely talented offensive player when he is healthy and will immediately give the Flyers some punch on that end of the ice. Injuries have cut each of his last two seasons short, but he recorded 186 points in 268 career games in Anaheim.

A change of scenery could do some good for Zegras, who has not been on a competitive team during his career. He has never played in a playoff game, and while the Flyers were also far away from postseason status a year ago, moves like this one show that they are committed to building a winner and a contender in the near future.

Zegras helps the outlook of the Flyers in the present, but he also should be around for the future as well. The former top 10 pick is just 24 years old, so he still has plenty of time to improve and is not yet in the prime of his career.

The next step after this move is getting Zegras locked up in Philadelphia with a new contract extension for a long time. He is under contract next season on a $5.75 million bargain, but is slated to be a restricted free agent next summer. After making such a big swing to get him in the building, getting a new deal done with Zegras will certainly be priority No. 1 for the Flyers.

If they can get that done, this has a chance to be a home run deal for Philadelphia. Zegras comes with his injury concerns, but he has a chance to develop into an elite offensive player that can anchor this Flyers squad into the future.