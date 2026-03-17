The Filipino blood is strong on this one.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and tennis sensation Alex Eala linked up again in South Beach ahead of the latter's return to the Miami Open.

Eala visited Spoelstra at Kaseya Center on Monday, three years after their first meeting. Eala's first time watching the NBA in person was when the Miami Heat beat the New York Knicks in 2023. It was extra special since Spoelstra notched his 700th career win during that game.

Since then, it seems like there has been an osmosis of talent, as the 20-year-old Eala has steadily risen to the ranks, including a defining win over World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of last year's Miami Open.

The Heat posted the reunion between Spoelstra and Eala, who's now World No. 29, on Instagram.

“Just two powerhouses repping the Philippines at the highest level 💪. Good luck in the Miami Open, @alex.eala,” read the caption.

Fans were thrilled to see the legendary coach and the tennis star bond over their shared lineage.

“When two well-loved Filipino celebrities in sports meet, it's so heartwarming 😍❤️,” said @britannycarandang.

Article Continues Below

“And they meet again. Coach Spo owes you, Alex. 😍 He said if you come back next year, he will watch your game,” noted @albertclydearandia.

“Pinoy pride!” added @miacorsiga.

“Wow! Soaring high, Alex!” posted @kitty_jandi.

“Elite link-up,” commented @danielscales1.

“This is my brand! 🔥,” wrote @jge_____.

Aside from Swiatek, Eala also defeated Madison Keys and Jelena Ostapenko in last year's Miami Open, announcing her breakthrough on the WTA Tour.

She also made history in 2025 by becoming the first Filipino to win a main draw match in a Grand Slam after defeating Clara Tauson in the US Open.

Spoelstra, meanwhile, has led the Heat to three championships. They are 7-3 in their last 10 games and will face the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.