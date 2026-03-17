At long last, Brock Lesnar's WWE WrestleMania 42 opponent has been revealed, and fans of rising star Oba Femi will be thrilled with the developments.

The Mar. 16 edition of Monday Night RAW began with Seth Rollins calling Paul Heyman out, whom he had attacked a couple of weeks earlier. Lesnar was then brought out to attack Rollins, and the “Beast Incarnate” made easy work of the “Visionary's” masked men.

However, Femi came out to even the odds before Lesnar could get his hands on Rollins. Immediately, the threat was clear, as Lesnar looked somewhat intimidated.

After a brief stare-down, Lesnar was lifted by Femi, who delivered a brutal powerbomb. Femi put his foot on Lesnar's chest and pointed at the WrestleMania 42 sign, indicating he's answering the “Beast Incarnate's” open challenge.

The other possibility for Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi at WWE WrestleMania 42

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While this is all great, there's another factor that went under the radar. Could Rollins be inserted into the match to make it a triple threat? After all, it was Rollins that Lesnar initially came out to confront.

It all depends on Bron Breakker's status for WrestleMania 42. If Breakker is able to compete, he will likely face Rollins. However, it appears WWE is playing it safe, keeping the door open for a match against Breakker or Lesnar (and possibly Femi).

Lesnar and Rollins have a long history. They've feuded on and off throughout the years, and it's possible they add another chapter to their storied rivalry. However, Femi is a budding star, and he has to face Lesnar one-on-one at least once before the “Beast” retires.

With about a month to go before WrestleMania 42, expect Lesnar's path to the show to develop. The direction of his WrestleMania 42 match will become solidified in the coming weeks. By all accounts, fans should be excited about where it's going.