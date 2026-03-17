Not long after making his return at the 2026 Royal Rumble, El Grande Americano (aka Chad Gable) suffered a wardrobe malfunction on WWE Monday Night RAW.

During the Mar. 16 edition of RAW, the “Original” El Grande Americano took on the new iteration of the character, portrayed by former Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser.

Dam someone has a malfunction attire #wweraw lol Chad your crack showing !! pic.twitter.com/O2OkBzvbq5 — Ķalal®️ (@TheRealKalal) March 17, 2026

However, things took a turn during the match when Gable's singlet split. Unfortunately, it split in the middle of his butt, and fans took notice on social media.

Did El Grande Americano's (Chad Gable) wardrobe malfunction affect his WWE RAW match?

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Things got worse for Gable, as he lost to Kaiser's El Grande Americano on RAW. While the referee was distracted, one of Los Americanos (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) put a metal plate in Kaiser's mask. When Gable went for a top-rop headbutt, he hit the metal plate, rendering him defenseless. Kaiser then crawled on him to secure the win.

This is the latest chapter in the feud between the El Grande Americanos. Gable recently made his return from a long hiatus due to a shoulder injury.

He has been out of action since June 2025. Gable pulled double duty during Money in the Bank weekend. First, he faced El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide, a Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide event, before competing in the Money in the Bank ladder match hours later.

Gable made his return to WWE at the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Kaiser assumed the El Grande Americano mantle during Gable's hiatus, and the two Americanos faced off in the Royal Rumble.

Now, they are feuding across WWE and AAA. Expect their feud to continue as WrestleMania 42 approaches. Last year, Gable, as Americano, beat Rey Fénix in a match at WrestleMania 41. So, it's not impossible that he makes the card again, likely facing Kaiser's Americano.