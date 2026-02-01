The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins are going all out to make their outdoor game Sunday at Raymond James Stadium a memorable affair. The host Lightning have attempted to pay tribute to their hosts, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, by wearing the NFL team's original uniforms as they made their way into the venue.

Really took advantage of the new dress code 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Z1UJCJdSs0 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 1, 2026

The Lightning, who have the best record in the NHL's Eastern Conference, got off the bus in the infamous “Creamsicle” uniforms worn by the Bucs when they came into the NFL as an expansion team in 1976. They wore those uniforms for 21 years, and the team did not have a lot of success when they wore those togs. The Bucs would lose their first 26 games in those uniforms before they finally picked up their first victory towards the end of their second season.

Article Continues Below

Few teams in pro sports have worn light orange and white uniforms, and they clearly did not lead to a lot of success for the Bucs. The Lightning are hoping to have much better results in their outdoor game than the Bucs did in them.

The Bruins came to Raymond James Stadium wearing Patriots uniforms. Not the football equivalent, but the Patriots who hailed from Massachusetts during Colonial times. It's clear both teams are attempting to put on a show for the fans who watch the game in Florida and on television.

Both teams come into the game on hot streaks. The Bruins and the Lightning have each recorded 8-1-1 marks in their last 10 games. Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning in scoring with 27 goals and 55 assists for 83 points, while David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 22 goals and 47 assists for 69 points.