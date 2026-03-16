Updated Mar 16, 2026 at 2:22 AM ET

Fans probably ran out of nails to bite on Sunday as Team USA survived the Dominican Republic, 2-1, in a down-to-the-wire encounter to advance to the final of the World Baseball Classic for the third straight time.

Mason Miller struck out Geraldo Perdomo to end the game, giving a huge sigh of relief to Team USA.

They will face the winner of the other semifinal match between Italy and Venezuela.

After such a pulsating battle against the Dominican Republic, the question now for Team USA is: Who will start in the final in Miami? According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Nolan McLean already got the nod.

“(New York) Mets starter Nolan McLean will start Tuesday in the championship game for USA as planned,” reported Nightengale on X.

“It’s unknown whether closer Mason Miller will be available, Mark DeRosa said, which would be his third outing in five days.”

McLean started for Team USA in their shocking loss to Italy, 8-6, in the pool play. He allowed three runs in two innings.

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Now, he has a huge chance to atone for his poor showing. What better way to do it than by leading the team to its second championship?

Fans, however, are feeling skeptical about bringing in the 24-year-old McLean.

“Please bring up somebody else,” said @ChiTechBro.

“Congrats, Italy or Venezuela on winning the WBC,” added @Robert Porubsky. “I mean, how is this dude the best we can get?” asked @BCassSF23. “Silver medal it is, I guess,” posted @Jujutalksball. “So put my life savings on them losing? Got it,” commented @Create_Profit. Team USA's lone trophy in the World Baseball Classic came in 2017 after beating Puerto Rico, 8-0.

McLean registered a 5-1 record, a 2.06 ERA, and 57 strikeouts in his first season with the Mets.