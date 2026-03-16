Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II is breathing a little easier these days, especially after his $17 million of his salary for 2027 was fully guaranteed on Saturday.

It is part of the four-year, $96 million extension he signed in 2024, which underscored how the Broncos view Surtain as a key piece of their future.

In the meantime, Surtain will have to deal with a current, um, problem. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle claimed that he could destroy Surtain in a boxing match.

“Pat Surtain, I'd beat the f*** outta him. Beat the dog s*** outta him,” said Waddle in a video posted by Brand Risk Promotions.

“There's a lot of other people (I can beat), but that's how my mind (thinks). I'd beat the dog s*** outta bro.”

Of course, Surtain was not having it, responding with a straight jab on X.

“Got a little too much dip on your chip,” wrote the former Defensive Player of the Year.

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Got a little too much dip on your chip 😤👀 https://t.co/ddWulJXSWe — Patrick Surtain (@PatSurtainll) March 15, 2026

To be clear, they are just messing around and rolling with the punches. Surtain and Waddle are good friends, having developed a close bond during their time together at Alabama. They helped the Crimson Tide win the national title in 2020.

They both entered the NFL the next year, with Waddle going to the Dolphins at No. 6 and Surtain getting plucked by the Broncos at No. 9.

In a hypothetical match on the boxing ring, the 25-year-old Surtain has the size and reach advantage at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds. The 27-year-old Waddle has the speed and agility, but he would need to get inside effectively to land punches on Surtain.

If we're betting on it, we'd go with Surtain. Sorry, Waddle.