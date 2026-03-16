Connecticut earned the second seed in the Eastern Regional following Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament. It was fitting for the Huskies, who tallied a 29-5 record, including 17-3 in the Big East.

UConn was upset by St. John's in the final of the Big East Tournament, 72-52, at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The defeat was extra costly, as Silas Demary Jr. suffered an ankle injury late in the game.

With nine minutes left, the talented guard landed awkwardly after a layup attempt. He immediately grabbed his left ankle as he went down. He was able to walk afterward, although he had to be helped off the floor.

He finished with six points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three turnovers in 31 minutes.

According to Hartford Courant's Joe Arruda, the 21-year-old Demary is already out of his walking boot.

“Silas Demary Jr. is boot-free and headed over to watch the selection show. Good sign,” wrote Arruda on X.

Article Continues Below

It is definitely a positive update ahead of the NCAA Tournament for UConn, which has leaned on Demary all season with his playmaking and fearlessness on both ends.

Huskies coach Dan Hurley has repeatedly touted the speedy junior's value and leadership. Hurley even expressed his disgust after Demary was snubbed on the initial list for the Bob Cousy Award.

Demary averaged 10.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.6 steals in the regular season.

The Huskies will face Furman in the first round of March Madness. If Demary remains sidelined, Solo Ball, Jayden Ross, and Malachi Smith will have to fill in his production.