The Tampa Bay Lightning have already celebrated milestones this year, such as Nikita Kucherov joining the 1,000-point club. On Tuesday night, the team celebrated another major moment in an NHL career.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored a goal for the first time in his NHL career, helping in a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators during Frozen Frenzy.

“The last week has been pretty nice for me since I’ve been here. I’m just trying to help the team to win, and I know I have good poise defensively, I can bring some offense, and it’s nice to be rewarded,” D'Astous said to the media through a smile after the game.

In the third period of the game against the Predators, with the Lightning already leading 2-1, D'Astous took a pass from Brayden Point on the break, beating Juuse Saros. It not only made the game 3-1, but proved to be the game-winning goal.

The contest also saw Anthony Cirelli reach the 300-point marker in his career on an assist in the second period. He would add another assist later in the game, placing him 12th in franchise history in points with 301.

D'Astous was signed out of the SHL in Sweden following a solid season with Brynas IF. He made his NHL debut against the Anaheim Ducks on October 25th. The Canadian-born defender has played in three games so far this year. His only point is the goal on Tuesday night. He has also seen his ice time increase during his three games, reaching a season high of 17:11 in the win.

“If you look game one through game three, I’ve only played three games but I think every game just got better. I feel like I deserve to be here and I can easily play with everyone in this league,” D’Astous said. “So yeah, I’m just getting better and better every night, so I think it’s just getting easier for me.”

The rookie blue liner will look to continue his first NHL campaign strongly on Thursday night. The Lightning are now 4-4-2 on the season after winning three games in a row, and they'll look to make it four when the 6-3-1 Dallas Stars come to town.