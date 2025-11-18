The promise of a new era for the Memphis Grizzlies has been tempered by a familiar sting. After months of envisioning a triumphant return to Western Conference contention, the first 14 games have been sobering for Tuomas Iisalo's Memphis Grizzlies. A familiar, gut-wrenching reality set in early, as evidenced by the 4-10 start. Then the electrifying engine of the franchise, Ja Morant, was sidelined once more, leaving a void of scoring, playmaking, and sheer gravitational pull that is simply unmatched.

Still, the job description was clear. Iisalo must stabilize a franchise that's hemorrhaging wins and confidence. The Finnish tactician's approach, featuring rapid substitution patterns and relentless pace, has generated friction with Morant, adding another layer of complexity to an already challenging situation. Though Iisalo’s arrival brought a wave of optimism with a tinge of skepticism, Ja Morant’s absence further exposes the roster’s obvious vulnerabilities.

With Morant out, this is the perfect time to fix the structural issues so that when the 26-year-old returns, the machine is ready to roll.

Starting five needs stability

Challenge one for Iisalo is the constant rotational churn caused by injury. A revolving door of starting lineups has prevented any semblance of rhythm or chemistry. One night, it is a jumbo lineup with two big men; the next, it is a smaller, pace-and-space unit. This inconsistency breeds disjointed possessions and defensive miscommunications. Iisalo’s system, predicated on player movement and reads, cannot function without a stable core group.

Jaren Jackson Jr. missed the season's first several games recovering from turf toe surgery. Zach Edey didn't make his season debut until mid-November after offseason ankle surgery. Brandon Clarke remains out following a knee procedure. Point guard depth evaporated when Ty Jerome(calf) went down before the season began; Scotty Pippen Jr. is recovering from toe surgery.

These absences forced Iisalo to deploy undersized lineups featuring Jock Landale at center and Santi Aldama filling in at power forward. Javon Small and Cam Spencer have been thrust into minutes beyond their experience level. The lineup chaos reached its peak when Morant left Saturday's game against Cleveland after just six minutes, forcing yet another reshuffling.

Iisalo must quickly identify a starting five that can provide balance and stick with it long enough to build cohesion, even if it means sacrificing some short-term matchup advantages. Stability is the foundation upon which all other improvements are built. However, the coach's trademark three-to-four-minute substitution waves may need adjustment.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey off-kilter

On paper, pairing a perennial NBA Defensive Player of the Year with the collegiate national player of the year creates a formidable frontcourt. On the court, the chemistry between Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey is a work in progress. Jackson Jr., accustomed to operating as the primary rim-protecting center, is adjusting to life alongside another seven-footer. Edey’s traditional, paint-bound offensive game can clog driving lanes, complicating Jackson Jr.’s face-up attacks.

With Morant out, the frontcourt duo must shoulder more scoring responsibility. Jackson Jr. needs to rediscover the aggressive mindset that earned him darkhorse NBA MVP attention and back-to-back All-Star selections. Edey, averaging 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in limited minutes, requires expanded opportunities to develop his offensive post game and screening effectiveness. However, the big Canadian is on a minutes restriction for at least another week.

Santi Aldama adding wrinkles

With increased opportunity comes increased responsibility, and Santi Aldama is poised for a breakout. The Spanish forward has shown flashes of a versatile offensive game, but to become a cornerstone, he must add a new wrinkle. Aldama’s role has often been as a floor-spacer, but he possesses the handling and passing skills to do more. Iisalo should empower him as a secondary playmaker, running offense through him at the top of the key or in the short roll.

Asking Aldama to create more for others and attack closeouts off the dribble would diversify an offense that can become stagnant and take significant pressure off the backcourt. The Spanish forward has quietly emerged as one of Memphis' most consistent performers, averaging 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds through 14 games while shooting 46.3% from the field. At 24 years old and entering his fifth season, Aldama represents the versatile modern big man who can stretch the floor, crash the glass, and defend multiple positions.

Yet with the team's offensive struggles, Aldama has yet to evolve from a reliable contributor to a secondary scorer. His shooting touch from beyond the arc has regressed slightly to 31.3% after posting 34.3% for his career, limiting his ability to punish defenses for collapsing on Morant and Jackson. His 2.5 assists per game suggest untapped playmaking potential that could alleviate ball-handling pressure.

Iisalo should empower Aldama to attack mismatches more aggressively, particularly against slower big men who struggle defending in space. Expanding his mid-range game would create additional scoring options when the paint is crowded. With Jackson Jr. and Edey commanding interior attention, Aldama's ability to make defenses pay from 15 feet could unlock easier looks for everyone.

Jaylen Wells needs work

Jaylen Wells possesses the kind of prototypical size and shooting stroke that every NBA team covets. The challenge is figuring out how to best utilize the second-year sensation's other skills. Is Wells solely a catch-and-shoot specialist, or can the 22-year-old be trusted to put the ball on the floor and attack closeouts? Can the former Division 2 star hold up defensively against starting-caliber wings for another 82 games?

Throwing Wells into the deep end without a defined role is a recipe for inconsistency. Forget the Jimmy Butler comps and All-Star potential. Maximizing Wells with Ja Morant sidelined is essential for bolstering the team’s perimeter depth for the postseason. Iisalo’s staff must identify one or two things Wells does well and put him in positions to succeed by doing only those things initially. This could mean designing set plays to spring him for corner threes or matching him against specific bench opponents where his length can be disruptive.

A clearly defined role accelerates development and builds confidence. The broken wrist that ended his rookie season robbed him of playoff experience, but this regular-season adversity provides different lessons. Learning to produce while defenses focus on stopping him will accelerate his development into the two-way player Memphis envisions as a long-term building block.

No make-do minutes

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Oliver-Maxence Prosper are also two of the team’s most logical trade assets to potentially consolidate talent later in the season. Caldwell-Pope, acquired in the offseason to provide shooting and defense, has underperformed, averaging 7.9 points on 35.6% shooting in 13 starts. His remaining two-year, $44.38 million contract looked reasonable when he provided championship experience and reliable perimeter defense, but the production hasn't matched the price tag. The Lakers reportedly pursued him before the season, suggesting there will be interest from a contender at the trade deadline.

The mandate for Iisalo is twofold: first, utilize them effectively to win games. Caldwell-Pope’s perimeter defense and shooting are essential for the current lineup. Second, and just as crucially, is to put them in positions to maximize their trade value. This isn’t just a holding pattern for the Grizzlies; it’s a window of opportunity. Iisalo has time to instill structure, define roles, deepen the rotation, and develop younger pieces so that when Morant returns, the team is sharper, more cohesive, and prepared for the postseason grind.

Fixing these five flaws now won’t guarantee a championship, but it’ll ensure Memphis doesn’t waste the chance. If the losing continues, Iisalo may not survive to implement any long-term vision. But if he can stabilize the roster, build chemistry between Jackson and Edey, unleash Aldama and Wells, and maximize available assets, the Grizzlies might salvage respectability from their nightmare start.

Morant's return timeline remains uncertain, but his absence creates an opportunity for others to prove themselves and for Iisalo to establish his system without the shadow of tension between coach and star. The Finnish tactician's European success means nothing without NBA results, and the next few weeks will determine whether Memphis made the right choice or if another coaching change looms.