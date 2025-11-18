As the Seattle Mariners signed slugger Josh Naylor to a contract extension, it showed the commitment the team has to the player after trading for him at the trade deadline last season. With the Mariners signing Naylor to a $92.5 million, five-year contract, the first baseman would speak on agreeing to the deal and what made him make the decision.

Naylor was set to become a free agent this offseason, and while some with his status test the waters, the 28-year-old seemed motivated to return to Seattle. He would go on to say on Tuesday that he is “more than comfortable here” with the team, rather than look to see what else is out there regarding interest in the MLB.

“Obviously, you could have tested the open market,” Naylor said, according to Adam Jude. That's what most of the free agents do. For me, talking to my agent, talking to my family, like, we knew where we wanted to go, and we got a deal done at a fair rate that we wanted. As great as it is to get the most you can, I am more than comfortable here. I love this place. I love this fan base. I love this city. I love my teammates, and I'm super thankful to be back.”

Mariners' Josh Naylor on avening playoff exit

As Naylor has received praise from within the Mariners, it seemed that a contract extension was inevitable, as last season, the star hit a .295 batting average to go along with 20 home runs and 92 RBIs, including his time with the Cleveland Guardians. One reason why he wanted to return to Seattle was to handle unfinished business after the disappointing playoff exit in Game 7 to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS.

“I felt like that last loss (in Game 7), you know, not that I had to come back, but I wanted to come back to give this fanbase and this city and my teammates and their families a World Series in the next five years, or multiple World Series, or multiple pennants,” Naylor said. “Just the best thing I could give back, I want to give back. They deserve it…. I had such a blast here, I wanted to run it back with these guys and do it all again.”

Naylor and the Mariners look to prove next season that they have championship aspirations.