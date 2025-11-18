The Colorado football program, as well as the school, is standing by head coach Deion Sanders. While Sanders has posted his second losing season in three years, Colorado's athletic director isn't giving up on him.

“The seat is not hot. We believe in what is ahead for this program,” Buffaloes AD Rick George posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Colorado football is near the bottom of the Big 12 standings this season. The Buffaloes have just one conference victory, over Iowa State. Colorado is 3-7 overall, and 1-6 in the league.

The Buffaloes are coming off a loss to West Virginia. In that game, Colorado gave the football to freshman quarterback Julian Lewis. Lewis showed flashes but ultimately couldn't lead Colorado to a victory.

“This is not who we are. We're better than this, and they deserve better than this. I want better than this. I feel like I coach better than this,” Sanders said to Colorado fans after the loss, per Sports Illustrated. “I feel like we got players that are so much better than what the production is that we're putting out. So then, you got to identify the coaches, that's us, and that starts with me, because I feel like we got the nucleus inside the locker room that we should be getting it done.”

Colorado next plays Arizona State on Saturday.

Deion Sanders hopes to end the Colorado football season on a high note

Sanders had a great season in 2024. The Colorado program won nine games, and the school had a Heisman Trophy winner in two-way star Travis Hunter.

Hunter left the program for the NFL, along with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and others. In 2025, Colorado hasn't been able to figure out how to continue last season's success.

Colorado has two games left this year. Victories in those two games would certainly give the program momentum heading into 2026. Sanders likes what he is seeing from his freshman quarterback.

“He's got to get the ball out, a few times that you see him coming. We got the checks, just get it out. But he's young. I think he did a phenomenal job for his first start. I really do,” Sanders said about Lewis after the WVU game.

The Buffaloes then play Kansas State after Saturday's game with the Sun Devils.