The Tampa Bay Lightning lost to the Vancouver Canucks at home on Sunday, 6-2, but it was a game still worth remembering, particularly for veteran skater Nikita Kucherov. The 32-year-old Russian forward, who recently recorded his 1,000th assist in the NHL, kicked off the scoring in the contest with an even-strength goal with just under a minute left in the first period.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion was wide open for a snipe from the right side, with his shot getting past Vancouver netminder Kevin Lankinen. Darren Raddysh and Brayden Point were credited with assists for that lamp-lighter by Kucherov, who also moved up on the all-time goals list of Tampa Bay.

“Nikita Kucherov scored his 365th career goal and tied Martin St. Louis for the third most in Lightning history behind Steven Stamkos (555) and Vincent Lecavalier (383),” the graphic on the NHL Public Relations' social media post on X, formerly Twitter, read.

A three-time Art Ross Trophy winner, Kucherov is easily one of the best playmakers of his generation and among the greatest players to ever don a Tampa Bay uniform. He is proving it again in the 2025-26 NHL season, where he's already scored eight goals and notched eight assists for 16 points.

Steven Stamkos, who is now with the Nashville Predators, is the Lightning's all-time goals leader, as Stammer found the back of the net 555 times during his stellar career with Tampa Bay. Vincent Lecavalier is No. 2 on the list with 383 goals.

Kucherov, who was a second-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2011, can break his tie with St. Louis and have solo ownership of the No. 3 spot as soon as this coming Tuesday, when the Lightning play host to the New Jersey Devils. The Bolts also have a date with the Edmonton Oilers at home on Thursday before an away game on Saturday versus the Washington Capitals.