Nikita Kucherov has been an unstoppable offensive force for the Tampa Bay Lightning throughout his 12-year career in the NHL. Kucherov has spent his entire career with the Lightning, and he reached the 1,000-point mark in Saturday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. He assisted on Jake Guentzel's second-period goal to reach that exclusive level.

KUCHEROV'S ASSIST GETS HIM TO 1,000 POINTS!!! pic.twitter.com/hKZsjfcbTC — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Guentzel goal gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead in the second period and head coach Jon Cooper's team was able to extend the advantage to 3-1 by the end of the second period. That advantage is significant for the Lightning because the perennial contender has gotten off to a very slow 1-4-2 start that has seen them fall to last place in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference.

Kucherov has gotten off to a rather ordinary start by his standards. He had 2 goals and 3 assists in his first five game and was tied for third in individual scoring on the team with three other members of the Lightning. The assist on the Guentzel goal was his sixth point of the season.

If the Lightning can hold onto their lead in the third period against the Ducks and gain their second victory of the season, the team will not have much time to celebrate. They will be thrown right back into the battle Sunday when they host the Vegas Golden Knights. Winning both game over the weekend would be an indication that the Lightning are getting back on track.

Article Continues Below

Kurcherov's explosiveness is a huge factor for the Lightning

The Lightning's high scorer is one of the most explosive players in the league. He regularly contends with Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche for the league's scoring title.

Kucherov plays right wing on Tampa Bay's top line that also includes Brayden Point at center and Jake Guentzel on left wing. Kucherov has eclipsed the 100-point mark five times in his career, including each of the last three seasons. He had a career-best 144 points in the 2023-24 season with 44 goals and 100 assists.