The Tampa Bay Lightning have shown signs throughout the season that they have been the best team in the NHL. While they had some problems early on and they have had issues since returning from the Olympic break, there was a portion in the middle of the season when the Lightning reeled off a 19-1-1 streak and dominated their opponents.

Head coach Jon Cooper knows he has a team that requires opponents to play their best game in order to have a chance to beat them. The Lightning have seen Nikita Kucherov rise to a position of dominance throughout the league as he has become the NHL's leading scorer, bypassing Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon.

He also has plenty of help from Jake Guentzel, Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point. Kucherov has pounded the puck into the net 40 times this season and added a remarkable 80 assists for 120 points with 12 games remaining in the season.

The Lightning knows that Guentzel is also a brilliant sniper and he has scored 32 goals and a 74 points, while Hagel continues to show his improvement as he has punched in 33 goals this season.

Ryan McDonagh is one of the best defenseman in the league and he is backed up by J.J. Moser and offense-minded Darren Raddysh. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy remains one of the best goaltenders in the league with a 34-12-3 record, ad 2.30 goals against average and a .912 save percent, and as the Lightning approach the home stretch of the season, he is likely to put together his best performances of the season.

The Lightning were in first place for much of the season, but they have fallen behind the Buffalo Sabres. While they could catch the Sabres down the stretch, they also know they can be successful from their position in second place in the Atlantic Division.

Lightning are a much stronger team than likely first-round opponent

If the current season comes to a conclusion with the Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens in second and third place, respectively, it would be quite advantageous for the Lightning.

While Tampa Bay is an experienced team loaded with talent and confidence no matter who they play in the first round, the Canadiens would appear to be made to order. Montreal is an excellent offensive team featuring Nick Suzuki, explosive Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson and Juraj Slafkovsky, but they have a number of defensive holes that the Lightning can take advantage of when the game is on the line.

The likelihood is that the Habs may be able to bring back memories of The Flying Frenchmen in games at the Bell Center, but the Lightning are not the team that is going to fold up after a surge by the home team. The Canadiens don't have the defense to slow down Kucherov, while Guentzel, Hagel and the puck-pounding Raddysh can add to Tampa Bay's offensive surge.

Even if the Canadiens play their best game, they simply don't have the goaltending to hold off the Tampa Bay offense. Neither Samuel Montembeault nor Jakub Dobes have stood out this season, and head coach Martin St. Louis will likely turn to youngster Jacob Fowler in goal. He is a talented athlete who may become a winning netminder in the NHL, but he is not there yet.

Article Continues Below

The likelihood is that the Lightning will win this series in five games or less.

Lightning have a chance to catch the Sabres and move back into first place

Buffalo has 96 points with 10 games remaining while the Lightning have 93 points and a dozen games left on their schedule. The Sabres have lost their last two games, while the Lightning have gone 4-0-1 in their last five games. It's not inconceivable that they could take the division and earn either the No. 1 or No. 2 seeds in the Eastern Conference

If the Lightning regain the top spot, it appears the likely opponents in the first round would include the Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, New York Islanders or Detroit Red Wings.

The Lightning would be favored over any of those teams for the obvious reasons. They have the experience, the star power, the depth of scoring and the goaltending.

The Bruins are a veteran team that have rebounded this season after failing to make the playoffs last year. While they have star power with David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy and goalie Jeremy Swayman, they don't have the all-around skill to matchup with Tampa Bay's depth. Ottawa is surging and the Senators play with confidence and they might have the best chance of pushing the Lightning to the limit.

The Islanders appear capable of winning a game or two while the Red Wings may be out of gas by the time the regular season comes to an end.

The Lightning may very well be the best team in the Eastern Conference, and they should beat any of their opponents at any point. All of their matchups look favorable, whether they finish the season on top in the Atlantic Division or have to settle for second place.