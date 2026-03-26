The San Francisco Giants endured a difficult Opening Day on Wednesday night, as Logan Webb’s performance quickly became the central storyline in their 7-0 shutout loss vs. the New York Yankees. The Giants’ ace ran into early trouble, setting an unfortunate tone for the 2026 season opener.

Making his fifth consecutive Opening Day start for the club, the veteran took the mound with high expectations but allowed seven runs, six earned, over five innings. The Yankees capitalized early, building a commanding lead that never shifted. Webb’s command wavered from the outset, leaving pitches over the heart of the plate as Yankees hitters consistently punished his mistakes early.

The game effectively turned in the second inning, when New York plated five runs to overwhelm Webb and put the Giants in a deep early deficit. Despite recording seven strikeouts, he struggled to limit the damage throughout his first outing of the 2026 season.

BBWAA’s Mark Camps provided historical context on X, formerly Twitter, underscoring where the abysmal outing by the 2025 NL strikeout leader ranks in franchise history on Opening Day.

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“#SFGiants Logan Webb allows 7 runs (6 earned) in 5 innings to Yankees. He's the first Giants pitcher to yield 7+ runs on Opening Day since Gaylord Perry in 1970 (7 IP, 7 R, 6 ER).”

Camps also noted this marks the first time since 1970 that a Giants starter has allowed seven or more runs on Opening Day, placing Webb in a rare and unwanted category in franchise history.

Despite the result, Webb reached a personal milestone by recording his 1,000th career strikeout, providing a small bright spot in an otherwise forgettable outing.

The Giants will now look to regroup as the season continues, searching for a quick response after a bruising Opening Night setback. Despite the 29-year-old's poor performance in the start, one rocky outing in March will not define his season or his role at the front of the rotation. With three games remaining in this early four-game set, San Francisco has an immediate opportunity to reset the tone when the series resumes on Friday.