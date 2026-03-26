The vitriol toward Bronny James has seemingly simmered down in his second year with the Los Angeles Lakers. But that does not mean that he will not continue to prove himself.

Many felt that James did not deserve to be in the NBA when the Lakers drafted him in the second round in 2024, saying the spot was handed to him by virtue of being the son of LeBron James.

The criticism was misguided. The noise got loud. But the younger James put his head down and put in the work. He has shown improvements in his second year, particularly in his self-confidence, and they have not gone unnoticed by the Lakers.

Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell reported that Los Angeles coach JJ Redick praised the 21-year-old guard after their win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

“He’s gotten significantly better. Our staff has a lot of confidence in him. Felt like this was a game where we really needed him,” said Redick.

Trudell noted that Redick cited James' “defense, athleticism, and increased confidence in his shot.”

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The Lakers beat the Pacers, 137-130, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to improve to 47-26. They are 9-1 in their last 10 games.

The younger James contributed four points, including a thunderous dunk, one rebound, one assist, two steals, and one block in 13 minutes off the bench.

While he has yet to earn consistent playing time, the former McDonald's All-American has shown that he can produce, especially on the defensive end, when given ample opportunities.

It will be tough for him to stay out of his legendary father's shadow, but as long as the Lakers continue to succeed, he will gladly play his role and leave the haters crying.