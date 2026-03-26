Updated Mar 26, 2026 at 12:43 AM ET

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray woke up bored on Thursday and decided to mess around against the Dallas Mavericks.

Murray carried the Nuggets past the Mavericks, 142-135, at Ball Arena, dropping a season-high 53 points. He shot 19-of-28 from the field, including 9-of-14 from long distance. He also had six rebounds and four assists.

Fatigue was not an issue for the prolific playmaker, even though they were coming off a grueling victory over the Phoenix Suns, 125-123, at Mortgage Matchup Center on Tuesday.

Fans were fired up after Murray's latest explosion.

“Jamal Murray in scorer mode is different,” said @rickky01.

“Bro, I thought Jamal Murray obliterated his ankle a couple weeks ago, and he’s got 53,” added @firetimbanks.

“Jamal Murray has been so impressive for the Nuggets this season,” noted @odinakach22.

“When Jamal Murray is drilling that right elbow fadeaway consistently, you know he is absolutely dialed in,” observed @TheZReport_.

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“Jamal is showing no signs of slowing down. Such an incredible talent,” posted @NAJJEEBB.

It felt like the 29-year-old Murray was perpetually on heat-check mode, as he scored from almost everywhere on the floor. Even against good defenders in Max Christie, Naji Marshall, and Brandon Williams, he was able to get his shot off with ease.

He reached 50 points for the sixth time in his career, including the playoffs.

The Nuggets extended their winning streak to four games and improved to 46-28. The Mavericks, on the other hand, fell to 23-50.

Oh, by the way, Nikola Jokic added a triple-double of 23 points, 21 rebounds, and 19 assists.

Denver will face the Utah Jazz on Friday.