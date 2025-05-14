The Toronto Maple Leafs haven't lost three games in a row so far in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs — and they'll be looking to continue that trend when puck drops on Game 5 of their Eastern Conference second round series with the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night.

One of the main storylines coming out of a 2-0 Game 4 loss was forward Max Domi's hit from behind on Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, which earned him a $5,000 fine from the league.

Domi refused to answer any questions about the check ahead of a critical Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena.

“Just looking forward to the next game,” Domi told The Canadian Press' Josh Clipperton on Tuesday when asked about his perspective on the hit.

Domi was then asked if he believed there would be any follow-up from the incident on Wednesday night, and he gave the exact same answer:

“Just looking forward to the next game.”

Clearly, Domi is looking to put the controversial play in the rearview mirror, although he did expand on a question about the Leafs taking five minor penalties in Game 4.

“Absolutely, you got to stay disciplined,” Domi said. “Obviously, some penalties you’re not going to have control. It’s just how it goes in the game of hockey. But you have to be super, super careful and diligent with your stick. The high-sticking, the tripping, and all that stuff, it can be avoided. Sometimes it’s just bad luck, but you just got to be aware where your stick goes. Just play hard between the whistles.”

Leafs coach Craig Berube wants more discipline in Game 5

Leafs head coach Craig Berube admitted he'd like to see Domi be more disciplined — along with the rest of the team — in Game 5.

“Well yeah, and our whole team after last game, right?” Berube told reporters on Tuesday, including The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. “We went to the box five times. We talked about that today, we can’t go to the box five times. Especially four in the first period. It takes your momentum away. It takes certain guys out of rhythm on the bench, overusing other guys. It’s not a good recipe. You got to be more disciplined.”

Toronto isn't going to have any kind of success if they are taking five penalties per game, especially against a potent Florida powerplay. But the team also needs to find a way to get going offensively after directing only 23 shots on Sergei Bobrovsky in Game 4.

After the Leafs took care of business at home in Games 1 and 2, the Panthers have shown their Stanley Cup-winning mettle over the last two contests. But Toronto still has home-ice advantage, and an excellent opportunity to push Florida to the brink of elimination on Wednesday night.

That's something that hasn't happened since Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights back in 2023.

Puck is set to drop on a critical Game 5 between the Atlantic Division rivals just past 7:00 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena.